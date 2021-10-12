VIDEO: US police release footage of Brazilian shot in Chicago | World

reproduction American police release images of a Brazilian shot in Chicago-USA

Security camera videos released by US police show the moment when a man shoots at the car in which 23-year-old robotics student João Pedro Marchezani, who was shot in the head in Chicago just over a month ago, was in the car. The images captured the moment when one of the suspects climbs off the back of a motorcycle and fires eight shots, in addition to catching the pair involved in the crime circulating around the city.

In the recordings, you can see that, at 11:54 pm on September 4, two men on a motorcycle exit an alley in Chicago. The hitchhiker then gets off at North Lawndale Avenue, walks a few meters and shoots at a vehicle, where João Pedro was with his girlfriend and three friends. The action lasts less than 10 seconds, and the criminal then flees. The young Brazilian, who was in the back seat, was the only one hit.







The man driving the motorcycle was seen walking alone down an alley shortly after the crime, at dawn on the 5th. About an hour later, he returns to the scene on the motorcycle with his partner on the back. A security camera from another street shows the young man who took the shots, dressed in an orange hooded suit, entering a door which he exits about a minute later. The suspect looked worried.

At the time, police officers had already been warned that a local gang was betting illegal races and rioting throughout the upscale neighborhood of Logan Square. The investigators told the student’s family that they work with two hypotheses: that of attempted car theft or a traffic crime, allegedly motivated by the fact that his friend João Pedro, who was driving the car, scared, closed the motorcycle where a member of the gang.

Asked by the Globe,

the detective in charge of the case said only that the crime “is under investigation”. He claimed he could not answer any other questions. Police seek information to identify suspects.

chase and eight shots

That September 4, João Pedro and his girlfriend went shopping for the apartment they had just rented in Chicago. A couple of friends, who had also recently moved, accompanied them. After spending the afternoon together, they decided to go out at night to celebrate. First, they met at the couple’s house, from where they left in the same car, in a group of five people, to a bar.

On the way to the place, the guy who was driving noticed that a motorcycle was following them. He also saw that the driver was armed. The reaction was to swerve to lose him. There began an escape through the neighborhood, until they came across a couple on another motorcycle. During the pursuit, the hitchhiker fired eight times at the vehicle. One of the shots hit João Pedro, who immediately fell into his girlfriend’s lap.

The student arrived at the hospital awake and aware of what had happened, but he could not feel his left side. He was then intubated and taken to the ICU with a neck brace. The family was then informed about what had happened and ran to the unit.

João Pedro’s parents authorized the implantation of a brain drain, which was not enough. The student had to undergo surgery in which doctors cut part of the bone from his head to avoid compression. A brain monitor and a blood pressure gauge were installed. And the young man, placed in an induced coma.

The Brazilian also developed pneumonia during hospitalization. He needed to place a catheter that would spread the medication faster. Out of the ICU for almost two weeks, João Pedro is beginning to show small signs of evolution, although doctors preach caution.

Last week, the student spoke again. Without talking and seeing since the crime, in addition to having his left side paralyzed, João Pedro gradually began to recover his speech and vision. In your eyes, the images are still very blurry, difficult to identify. To communicate, he already pronounces the words slowly, despite his fatigue. Until then, he had depended on his family and hospital professionals to do lip reading.