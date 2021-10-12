VIDEOS: Aerial images show traces of destruction caused by microexplosion in Pirassununga | São Carlos and Araraquara

Aerial images taken by drones showed the trail of destruction caused by microburst which reached Pirassununga (SP), on Saturday (9). Despite the damage, no one was injured or left homeless. (check the video above made by the Municipal Civil Guard).

Rooftop buildings and fallen trees can be seen in all regions of the city. The Civil Defense surveys the damage and the city decided on Monday (11) to declare a state of emergency.

A resident also recorded aerial images of damage to points in the city. (see video below).

Aerial images taken by drones showed the trail of destruction

The rain started in the late afternoon and in less than 40 minutes it was 42 millimeters. The winds passed the 80 kilometers per hour. According to Civil Defense, at least 500 small, medium and large trees fell.

Among the records made by residents, one of the most impressive was the amount of ice that fell on the Anhanguera Highway.

Damage and hail after a storm in Pirassununga — Photo: Social Networks

The store opened on Monday (11), but in the city center no traffic lights are working. As the urban terminal was destroyed, it was necessary to wait for the bus at the bus station.

Santa Casa had damage to the roof and some services had to be suspended. The city had to suspend vaccination campaigns due to the damage caused by the storm in the Epidemiological Surveillance, where vaccines are stored, and in health facilities.

Doses that were left in the UBS’s had a change in temperature due to the lack of energy and will undergo analysis.

Damage caused by the storm in Pirassununga — Photo: Municipal Guard/Disclosure

The phenomenon that hit Pirassununga was classified as a ‘microexplosion’, according to Carine Gama, meteorologist at ClimaTempo.

The phenomenon that hit Pirassununga was classified as a 'microexplosion'

According to Carine, lines of instability caused strong gusts of wind, causing an expressive rain and many electrical discharges.

“The phenomenon that happened, and that caused all the destruction, is known as microexplosion. This happens when a cumulonimbus cloud has a very intense downward air current and, when these winds reach the ground, they spread horizontally”, he said.

The phenomenon is similar to a tornado, which is a strong current of air that descends from spiraling clouds. In a microexplosion, the air current falls in a straight line, like a “wind runner”, without spiraling, over a certain area.

Residents and merchants count damage

Damage caused by the storm in Pirassununga — Photo: Municipal Guard/Disclosure

