‘Vingança PEC’ is criticized by more than 100 environmental protection entities

More than 100 entities linked to the defense of the Environment released this Monday (11) a note of repudiation against the ‘PEC da Revenge’, which changes the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry.

The proposal in the Legislative increases the political apparatus of the CNMP and ends the autonomy of the Public Ministry.

Arthur Lira and Marcelo Ramos intended to give it a try last week, taking the proposal to the plenary without it being discussed, but withdrew after pressure from The Antagonist.

For the entities, the proposal constitutes a constraint on the free and independent action of the members of the Public Ministry.

“The Federal Constitution provides that the Public Ministry is a permanent institution, essential to the jurisdictional function of the State, responsible for defending the legal order, the democratic regime and unavailable social and individual interests'”.

According to the entities, “unit, indivisibility and functional independence are institutional principles of the Public Ministry.”. And these principles “they form the backbone of the constitutional model of the Public Ministry”.



Behind the scenes, the PEC has received the support of several ministers of the higher courts, especially Gilmar Mendes, a critic of the MP’s autonomy. The objective, of course, is to equip the body politically to further repress the fight against corruption and undermine the MP’s independence.