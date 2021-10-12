Virginia exposes airline employee rudeness after nearly missing a flight

Virginia Fonseca is traveling through Europe, but not everything is being perfect. The digital influencer went through a mess this Monday (11), almost missing the flight from Madrid to Paris. She reported being mistreated by an airline employee after a confusion with the ticket of Maria Alice, her 4-month-old daughter.

“We arrived to check in, a very thick, very rude woman, I’ve never seen a woman so thick in my life, she started yelling at us, saying that Maria Alice’s ticket was not issued, since it was, and then she couldn’t find it and she started screaming, screaming a lot, saying that we were going to miss the flight and that later she wasn’t going to take responsibility”, began Virgínia in her Instagram stories.

“When he went to see, the woman next door, a more polite girl, found Maria Alice’s note and, after all, she was the one who was wrong and we had to run away so as not to miss the flight. Like, 9:58 am now, the flight left at 10 am,” she added. “Things are all happening with the 4-month-old child. First the suitcase we lost (yes, they didn’t find the suitcase). Now, the woman who couldn’t find Maria’s ticket”, concluded the influencer, who is also traveling with her husband, singer Zé Felipe.

