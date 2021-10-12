Virginia Fonseca has trouble traveling to France with her daughter | celebrities



Virgínia Fonseca poses with her daughter, Maria Alice – Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Virgínia Fonseca, this Monday (11th), made a statement about a setback she faced on her tour of Europe with Zé Felipe, her husband, and Maria Alice, the couple’s first daughter. The influencer was preparing to leave Madrid, Spain, and embark for France, but almost missed her flight because of a problem with the airline.

“We arrived to check in, and a very rude, very rude woman – I’ve never seen such a rude woman in my life – started yelling at us, saying that Maria Alice’s ticket wasn’t issued, since it was. She wasn’t he could find it and put the blame on us,” he reported in his Instagram Stories.

Afterwards, Virginia told the end that led to the situation and vented about the wear and tear caused by the perrengue she had faced. “She started screaming a lot, saying that we were going to miss the flight and that she wasn’t going to be responsible. When she went to see, the woman next door, a more polite girl, found Maria Alice’s note and after all she was wrong. . We had to run away so as not to miss the flight. It’s 9:58 now, and the flight leaves at 10 am,” he explained.

“I’ve never been so mistreated in my life,” added the influencer. A few minutes later, singer Zé Felipe’s wife returned to the Stories to reassure the fans: “It’s over, it worked! We’re on the plane, go ahead to the dance! Nothing’s going to shake me,” she wrote before taking off for Paris.