Virgínia Fonseca reports chic mess with her daughter at an airport

Currently, Virginia Fonseca is enjoying a few days of vacation in Europe with her husband Joe Felipe and daughter Maria Alice, four months old.

This Monday, October 11th, the digital influencer was at the airport in Madrid, Spain, getting ready to fly to Paris, France, when she faced a problem after the employee did not locate the ticket for the little girl.

“We arrived to check-in, and a very thick, very rude woman, I’ve never seen a woman so thick in my life, started yelling at us, saying that Maria Alice’s ticket wasn’t issued, since it was. She couldn’t find it and blamed us. She started screaming for the whole airport to hear”, said the blonde.

Fortunately, in the end it all worked out. “She started screaming a lot, saying that we were going to miss the flight and that she wasn’t going to take responsibility. When he went to see, the woman next door, a more educated girl, found Maria Alice’s note and in the end she was the one who was wrong. We had to run away to not miss the flight. It’s 9:58 now, and the flight leaves at 10:00. I have never been so mistreated in my life”, she concluded.

See+: Virgínia Fonseca remembers her father’s death: ‘I miss you’

REENCOUNTER

Virginia Fonseca he was in Portugal to throw his father’s ashes, Mario Serrão, in the Tagus River, who died of complications from acute pneumonia last September 19th. The influencer revealed that this was the patriarch’s last request before he died. That’s why the blonde went to Lisbon and was reunited with Pedro, her brother whom she hadn’t seen for 16 years, to share with him the remarkable and special moment.

“My brother on my father’s side, Pedro. It was only 16 years old that we didn’t see each other”, says Virginia, when she published a video of the boy during a family dinner on her social network. In addition to Pedro, Virginia has another paternal brother and one more, on the part of her father and mother.

MAIN NEWS:

Galvão Bueno fires an ‘idiot’ and the web says it was for Neymar

Fernando Medeiros declares himself to Aline Gotschalg with incredible clicks

The Farm: Lary recalls bullshit with Anitta and says that life ‘turned to hell’

Selena Gomez is seen with Chris Evans and fans freak out!

Former director of Gugu bets 2022 will be the year the Band will take its place on the podium