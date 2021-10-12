Vitor Chicarolli criticizes Sylvinho’s choices and players’ posture in Corinthians’ defeat

Corinthians saw their undefeated streak of ten games fall last Saturday. Away from home, the team was defeated by Sport by 1-0 in the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the setback, the team’s performance was the target of criticism from the fans. Journalist Vitor Chicarolli, one of those responsible for Twitch of My Timon, commented on what went wrong in the game and questioned the decisions taken by coach Sylvinho before and during the match.

“I’m going to criticize Sylvinho. He was wrong in changing the strategy for this game, he was wrong in putting Jô and not Adson. In my opinion, Adson should have gone. I understand that Jo had a good second half against Adson. Bahia, scored a goal, but he holds the movement of the team. He was wrong in the lineup,” said Chicarolli on the program glue, faithful, of My Timon, in this Monday.

“It took a long time to move, everyone saw what was happening with 15 minutes. Corinthians was stuck, had no idea, no creativity. Why not change at half-time? Why wait the 25 minutes of the second half to change a team that didn’t Were you presenting anything? When it’s to praise, let’s come here and praise. But help me there too. This bothered me. About the substitutions, I thought it was ok. Renato Augusto. Recently, that worked out. He put the team forward, they were offensive substitutions, but late,” he added.

Despite criticisms of the coach, the posture of some players on the field was also criticized by Chicarolli. The lack of intensity of certain athletes and the individual error of others was an important factor in the decrease in Timão’s performance.

“But we have to share this blame for the performance. It wasn’t just Sylvinho’s finger. Players entered without any footprint, Luan entered missing a meter pass, a lot of player who doesn’t compromise with stupid failures, Róger Guedes is gone,” said the journalist.

