Vitória cancels last training session before duel against Sampaio Corrêa

Some athletes only performed a regenerative at the hotel they are staying in, in the capital of Maranhão | Photo: Disclosure | EC Vitória

Vitória decided not to train this Monday, 11. After spending the night in São Paulo, the group arrived this afternoon in São Luís, in Maranhão, where they will face this Tuesday, 12, at 7 pm, at the Castelão stadium, the Sampaio Corrêa team, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão Series B.

>>See Serie B leaderboards and games

According to Leão’s advisors, the red-black technical committee’s decision was made because they understood that the group did not have enough time to recover after the effort in the last match, against Confiança. In addition, it got worse due to the complications in the trip to reach the capital of Maranhão.

Vitória left Salvador on Sunday at 7:10 pm, bound for Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo. However, after two attempts to land, the plane had its route changed to Guarulhos Airport. Due to weather conditions, landing in Congonhas was discouraged.

The delegation arrived in Guarulhos around 00h. At 8:20 am, the flight to São Luís began. At the Praia do Calhau hotel, the delegation arrived after 1 pm, and after lunch the players went to rest.

All logistics were ready to receive the delegation in Congonhas and with the move, the delegation had to wait for the arrival of the bus at GRU Airport, in Guarulhos, to drive to the hotel.

Under the supervision of coach Wagner Lopes, around 17h, the club’s physical trainer applied only a regenerative work, especially with the players who are acting more often. Some athletes completed it with running on the gym treadmill.

With 26 points, Vitória is in a very delicate situation on the leaderboard. Leão occupies the 18th place, and Brusque, the first team out of the Z-4, is six points ahead and there are only nine matches left in the championship. According to the Infobola website, the chances of the Rubro-Negro’s relegation are 95%.



