Vitória makes Santos reduce the chance of a fall and pushes Palmeiras to the backlight

The hard-fought victory over Grêmio, 1-0, in Vila Belmiro, took Santos out of the relegation zone and reduced the chances of falling to Serie B to 31%, according to mathematician Tristão Garcia. After the defeat by Juventude, in the 22nd round of the competition, the possibility of relegation was 41%. The triumph over Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul also made Alvinegro improve its performance in the second round classification and push Palmeiras to the bottom of the second half of the dispute.



