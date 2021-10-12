Vitória makes Santos reduce the chance of a fall and pushes Palmeiras to the backlight

Triunfo over Grêmio, 1-0, in Vila Belmiro, took Alvinegro away from Z4
Per: Bruno Lima – 10/11/21 – 16:16
The hard-fought victory over Grêmio, 1-0, in Vila Belmiro, took Santos out of the relegation zone and reduced the chances of falling to Serie B to 31%, according to mathematician Tristão Garcia. After the defeat by Juventude, in the 22nd round of the competition, the possibility of relegation was 41%. The triumph over Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul also made Alvinegro improve its performance in the second round classification and push Palmeiras to the bottom of the second half of the dispute.
With the results of the 25th round of Brasileirão, Chapecoense continues with a 99% chance of falling and Grêmio saw its percentage rise to 60%. Sport, which beat Corinthians 1-0, in Recife, now has a 50% chance of returning to Serie B, while Juventude now has 40% and Bahia with 39%.
Farther away from the feared Z4, but still threatened, São Paulo – which faces Cuiabá at 20:00 on Monday (11) – and Ceará, according to Tristão, have a 17% chance of relegation. Cuiabá has 16%.
The three points won in additions over Grêmio also made Santos drop the last place in the second round of the Brazilian Championship.
Now, with six points from five games, Alvinegro is the 15th in the return, while Palmeiras, with four points from six matches, is the bottom of the second round of Brasileirão.
In addition to the commanded by Abel Ferreira, below Santos in the return table appear Juventude, Bahia, Ceará and Chapecoense, all with five points.
In the overall standings, Santos is in 16th place with 28 points. Following the competition, Alvinegro will face the leader Atlético-MG, on Wednesday (13), at 7 pm, in Mineirão, and Sport, on Sunday (17), at 8:30 pm, in Recife.