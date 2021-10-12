Vitória stops in São Paulo before the game in São Luís

Vitória’s squad is already in São Luís, Maranhão, where they will face Sampaio Corrêa, on Tuesday (12), at 7 pm, at Castelão stadium, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. The red-black delegation started the trip on Sunday and went through some setbacks during it.

With a stopover scheduled at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo, the team had its landing transferred to Guarulhos because of the weather conditions. He spent the night there and went on this Monday to the capital of Maranhão.

There are 14 consecutive rounds in the relegation zone, Vitória is in a very delicate situation in the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. The rubro-negro is in 18th place, with 26 points. Last Saturday (9), it lost to vice-lantern Confiança, by 1×0, at Barradão, and sank even more in Z4.

ERRATUM

Initially, CORREIO published that the red-black team had been received with protests during the boarding, at the airport in Salvador. This is an old video. MAIL apologizes to readers for incorrect information.