Warren Buffett is the 1st

On Monday (11), Forbes magazine released a ranking of the billionaires who gave the most in 2021, with Warren Buffett and seven other people at the top of the list.

At 91, Buffett, known as the “Omaha Oracle” in reference to his hometown, is considered one of the most successful investors in history. According to Forbes, in June alone, he donated US$ 4.1 billion (equivalent to R$ 22.62 billion at the current price) in shares of his company, Berkshire Hathaway, to philanthropy, which brought the total of their contributions to US$44 billion (R$242.72 billion).

In a statement to the magazine, he said that this year he had finished donating half of his original stake in Berkshire.

John Arnold, 47, also received a five. He is a former hedge fund manager and his foundation gave away $1.2 billion (BRL 6.62 billion).

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, took four points in the ranking. Since July 2020, it has sent around US$8.6 billion (R$47.4 billion) to around 800 organizations. On the other hand, Amazon’s stock prices have soared to make it even richer than in 2020 — its fortune has risen from US$57 billion (R$314.4 billion) to US$58.5 billion (R$322 billion). .7 billion).

She has already given up 13% of her fortune, indicating, according to the magazine, that she has donated between 10% and 19.9% ​​of her wealth.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates also received a four. They announced their separation in May this year, after 27 years of union.

Forbes estimates the now-former couple distributed more than $30 billion (£165 billion) through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its predecessor organizations. Together, the entities earmarked more than US$60 billion (R$330.8 billion) in donations and grants.

Melinda is a newcomer to Forbes 400 after receiving billions in stock transfers from her ex-husband. Their donations, however, remain linked.

Image: Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, in turn, the richest person on the Forbes 400 for the fourth consecutive year, received only one point. According to Forbes, the Amazon founder is following up on his commitment made last year to donate US$ 10 billion (R$ 104.8 billion) by 2030 to combat climate change, but so far it has donated only about US$865 million (R$4.7 billion).

How was the calculation done

Forbes looked at the 400 richest people in the United States. To find out how philanthropic each one is, the magazine assigned a score from one to five, with five representing those who donated the most.

To calculate the grade, Forbes added the total amount of donations each person has made over their lifetime to their estimated 2021 net worth. The sum of the donations was divided by this number and the result corresponds to the percentage that each person donated of their total net worth.

According to the magazine, only 8 billionaires reached the maximum score, which means they donated 20% or more of their fortune. The figure represents a drop compared to last year, when the number was ten people.

According to the magazine, most of those analyzed received a grade of one, which means that they donated less than 1% of their assets, or were classified as N/A. The number of people with this grade rose from 127 to 156 between 2020 and 2021.

See the complete ranking