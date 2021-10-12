‘We are living through moments of anguish,’ says Angelica about hospitalized father | Fabia Oliveira



Angelica and her father, Francisco – Internet reproduction

Angelica and her father, Franciscointernet playback

Published 10/12/2021 07:01 AM

Angelica told fans, on Monday night (11), that she has been facing a family drama due to the health of her father, Francisco Ksyvicks. The patriarch was rushed into hospital last Saturday. The presenter said that Mr. Chico suffered a cerebrovascular accident and asked for prayers for him.

“Since Saturday we have been experiencing moments of anguish over the health of my Father, who suffered a stroke. However, we have faith in every little gesture. I THANK YOU for all the positive energy for my beloved father, for all the prayers that are making all the difference in our lives and minimizing suffering. I believe! He is fighting and will win,” wrote Angelica.

In this weekend’s ‘Sunday with Huck’, Luciano Huck revealed that his father-in-law had had a serious health problem. “I want to take the opportunity and send a very special kiss to Mr. Chico, Angelica’s father, he had a serious health problem yesterday, but everything will be all right, God willing. Mr. Francisco, I’m here praying a lot for you. I want to enjoy it and thank all the doctors, the entire Copa Star team, thank you very, very, very much. Mr. Chico, I’m with you! I love you a lot,” said the presenter before ending the program.