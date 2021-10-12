What is known about a series of murders on the Brazil-Paraguay border

Paraguayan police arrested six Brazilians suspected of participating in the murders of four people last Saturday (09).| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Unidad Especializada en la Fight Against Organized Crime – Policía Nacional del Paraguay

Six Brazilians were arrested this Monday (11) in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, as a result of the investigation into the murder of four people, last Saturday (9th). Among the victims of the crime is the daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of the Paraguayan department of Amambay.

In addition to the governor’s daughter, who was 21-year-old Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, two other Brazilian girls who were classmates in Paraguay at the medical school and a man died in the attack.

The Paraguayan police are considering, among other hypotheses, the possibility that a settlement of accounts between groups of drug traffickers could be the motive for the crime. The dead man would be the real target of the attack.

The group was leaving a party at a nightclub owned by Pedro Juan Caballero, in the early morning of Saturday (09), when they were shot by strangers who were waiting for them.

Hours before the slaughter, councilor was murdered

Hours before the attack at the nightclub, on Friday afternoon (8th), a councilor in the city of Ponta Porã (MS), on the Brazilian side of the border, was shot dead while riding a bicycle.

Farid Charbel Badaoui Afif was 37 years old. The shooter was on a motorcycle.

The Ponta Porã (MS) City Council issued a note of regret for the politician’s death. “It is with immense regret that this House of Laws announces the death of Councilor Farid Afif, which occurred on this date, October 8th. In this moment of pain and mourning, we pray to God, to comfort the hearts of his family and friends.”

Farid Afif was the mayor’s leader in the Legislature. In an interview this Sunday to the portal G1, the city’s mayor, Hélio Peluffo (PSDB), said he does not believe that the councilor’s death has any connection with organized crime or political issues.

“I believe he has nothing to do with Paraguay, neither with organized crime, nor political issues. He was a calm person, father of a family, three children, focused on work, well positioned,” said the mayor, in an interview with the portal .

Paraguayan governor criticizes the country’s government

Ronald Acevedo, governor of the department of Amambay and father of one of the victims of the series of murders, is affiliated with the Liberal Party and opponent of the government of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez.

Acevedo criticized the president, who is from the Colorado Party, and Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio for the cases of violence that have been taking place in the region.

“They (the victims) were in Mexico’s new Sinaloa called Pedro Juan Caballero (…). It’s a market free of death, a drug-free market,” he told a radio station.

In addition, he also accuses the government of having lost credibility and of being more concerned about the municipal elections that took place yesterday (10) than about crimes in the region.

Brother of the governor is mayor of Pedro Juan Caballero

The governor’s brother, José Carlos Acevedo, also a Liberal, was re-elected mayor of Pedro Juan Caballero.

Another brother of the governor, who was a senator, named Robert Acevedo, escaped unharmed in a 2010 attack in which two people died.

Robert Acevedo, who died this year as a result of Covid-19, said the attack was orchestrated by drug trafficking groups.

The region has a history of cases of violence. According to Newspaper, earlier this month the body of a Brazilian was found in the town of Pedro Juan Caballero, just five kilometers from the border with Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to the National Police of Paraguay, the victim was left at the scene by a car and the body had signs of torture – there was a cut in the abdomen and she was decapitated.