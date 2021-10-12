What motivated the rise of bitcoin and the fall of altcoins? Check weekly analysis

Bitcoin price recovery (BTC) reheated digital asset markets last week. the biggest and oldest cryptocurrency ended the week with an impressive 13% increase. The second largest asset – Ethereum (ETH) – increased by about 2%, while the third asset on the list – Cardano (ADA) – presented a drop of 3%.

But most of the alternative cryptocurrency (or “altcoin”) market has lagged behind with the rise of bitcoin, and BTC’s dominance in terms of market capitalization has also grown.

The market capitalization of the world’s largest crypto started this week representing 42.39% of the cryptocurrency market and has already grown to 45.12% as crypto holders increase their exposure to the BTC.

In a note to investors, analysts at financial services giant JPMorgan pointed to three fundamental factors that drove bitcoin’s price up from $40,000 to $55,000 in recent weeks.

The factors are: US regulators have ensured they have no intention of following in the Chinese government’s footsteps prohibition of the use and mining of cryptocurrencies; the sudden increase in the use of Lightning Network, which was, in part, due to the adoption of payments in second-tier protocols by the government of El Salvador; and increased concerns about global inflation (which raised interest in the BTC as a form of barrier against inflation).

Analysts at JPMorgan delved into the third factor, noting that bitcoin is even challenging gold in terms of protecting against inflation.

Bitcoin price is correlated

to the stock market?

They added that an earlier trend of removing cash from the precious metal market for bitcoin is returning. Over the past year, the price of gold has remained stable amid current inflation, while the price of bitcoin has risen considerably.

The financial services giant said this shift in investment preference is being made by institutional investors.

An indication of the resurgence of institutions can be seen in the increase in bitcoin futures activity on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

CME ranks third on the world list of exchanges that trade BTC futures in open positions and temporarily ranked second. Right now, open positions on CME are ahead of popular retail-focused platforms such as OKEx and Bybit.

Trading activities at CME are often being used as an indicator for institutional demand for bitcoin.

The narrative of an increase in institutional interest is reinforced by a rising premium on CME’s futures contract.

This suggests that institutions are buying BTC contracts as committed buy positions, rather than the popular stock index futures arbitrage, which tries to profit on the difference between the spot price and the BTC futures price.

The popularity of this strategy keeps the CME BTC futures price close to the spot price.

With global economic growth being held back by supply squeezes, rising energy costs and inflation, big investors are looking for macro hedges for their positions.

Bitcoin’s role as a barrier against inflation is gaining traction and is forecast to have a strong fourth quarter.

What’s next this week?

Oct 11: Biconomy will list Solana token

Today (11), Canadian brokerage Biconomy will add support for the native Solana blockchain token (SUN). Solana has grown impressively over the last year and has become the seventh largest crypto asset.

The blockchain still poses a threat to Ethereum’s leadership as a first-tier platform in the market, and is expanding its ecosystem into secondary markets such as Biconomy. Last year, the price of SOL grew 5,500%.

October 13th and 14th: World Blockchain Summit, Dubai

One of the biggest in-person crypto events this year will take place in Dubai, with the participation of several personalities from the sector. This year’s list of speakers includes Samson Mow of Blockstream, Henri Arsalanian of PWC and Alex Höptner of Bitmex.

Topics planned to be discussed at the conference are the Bitcoin ecosystem development roadmap for mass membership, digital coins issued by central banks (CBDCs) and the non-fungible token market (NFTs).

Top 10 cryptoactives of the week

Last week was different for the top ten cryptoactives indicated by Brave New Coin, in the image above. While most altcoins had difficulty keeping up with the BTC, others such as Ripple (XRP), managed to reach bitcoin.

The XRP token grew 9% last week after major decisions by the platform’s legal team during XRP’s ten-month battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ripple sent a letter to the judge alleging negligence by the SEC and used a quote by former SEC director of Corporate Finance Bill Hinman as evidence of contradictory statements made by the regulator.

Bitcoin price graph

Bitcoin’s excellent start in the fourth quarter of 2021 continued after the cryptocurrency hit the $50,000 mark. Data from blockchain analyst Glassnode indicates that large bitcoin transfers (greater than $10 million) hit an all-time high last month.

This is an indication that institutions are leading the recent rise in the price of BTC, not small retail traders.