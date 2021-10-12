What Tite should look out for in the final match of the three-round qualifiers against the national team | Brazilian Team

After a day of rest, the Brazilian men’s soccer team goes back to training this Tuesday to close the October triple round. On Thursday, Tite’s team faces Uruguay, at 9:30 pm – Brasília time, at Arena da Amazônia.

Tickets – limited to around 10 thousand entries – are already sold out on the team’s return to Manaus. The last time was just for two days of training – also at the Arena, with 35,000 people in the stands – in September 2017, before facing Colombia, in Barranquilla, in the Qualifiers – another draw by 1-1.

Tite technician returns to the field to train the Seleção this Tuesday afternoon — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Coach Tite will analyze the physical condition of the athletes after the wear of two games in a row and the very hot weather in Barranquilla, which will be repeated in Manaus. Only Alisson, Marquinhos and Fabinho played the 180 minutes of the two matches.

The game system changed from the match against Venezuela to the match against Colombia. If facing the Venezuelans, Tite entered with lighter midfielders – with Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Paquetá – and two strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa, against Colombia, in a duel full of physical disputes, the coach put Alex Sandro, placed Fred in midfield and added Neymar in attack – although it was Paquetá who fell more on the left.

The coach has repeated that he is in a new phase of opportunities, as the classification practically anticipated – with 28 points in 10 games (93% success) – allows for some changes to be made before and during the matches to see the development of the athletes.

In two games, Tite used 19 of the 25 called up. The two goalkeepers in reserve – Ederson and Weverton -, defender Lucas Veríssimo, defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, midfielder Edenilson, striker Arthur Cabral, summoned for the first time, have not yet entered the field. It wasn’t listed in the last game.

With 10 consecutive games as a starter, Danilo has been playing games controlled by the defensive side, but with little offensive presence. Emerson Royal is more offensive and would be an alternative game.

In defense, it is likely that Thiago Silva will retake the place after Eder Militão acted in almost every last match – he left with back pain.

The idea of ​​the technical committee is to promote gradual chances, without major disruptions that could lead to disentanglement in the field. But the coach will also assess changes in attack, after two consecutive games by the duo from Gabriéis. Raphinha and Antony started well in the last two matches and should gain more minutes against Celeste.