Where to invest in the last months of the year? See if you can start now

The last quarter of the year arrived with the financial market still steeped in great volatility, with the dollar accumulating an appreciation against the real of 5% until the end of September, closely followed by traditional savings, which yielded 4.6% in the period, while the Stock Exchange dropped 6.8%, as did the Ifix, the index of real estate funds, which had losses of 5.4% in the first nine months of the year.

But since 2016, the stock market has always been doing well in the last quarter of the year, while the dollar, on the other hand, has had losses in the final stretch of the year, since 2018. Between the volatility of this year and the history of the last half decade, what did the person who is looking to start or expand an investment portfolio should choose? See below what experts heard by the UOL.

Starting with saving some of the extra money

The last quarter of the year is a period when many Brazilians receive extra income. Workers with a formal contract have their 13th salary installments, salespeople get fatter commissions with year-end sales, which also boost the cash flow of business owners and small businesses.

And if some of these people are already considering using some of that extra income to save and invest, this is already the first step, say financial advisers.

It’s never late to start. Regardless of the time of year, it is important to start investing to build a long-term investment portfolio to secure the future with peace of mind.

Andressa Bergamo, partner at AVG capital

Which application yielded more in the last quarter of the year

Survey made for the UOL by the financial information platform economics shows that the Stock Exchange has been champion in the final stretch of recent years.

Considering the performance in the last quarter of popular investments, the Ibovespa, the Stock Exchange’s main stock index, has risen in every year since 2017. The dollar, on the other hand, has been falling since 2018, and savings have yielded less and less. See below.

Past is no guarantee of future gain

As tempting as it is to bet on the repetition of these gains and put the chips on the stock exchange, market professionals warn that the past doesn’t mean much for what will happen today and in the future.

Looking at history does not represent what will happen in the future. The stock market is cheap, but it may fall further before it starts to rise. The point is to be selective.

Andressa Bergamo, from AVG capital

What are the trends for this year?

Leaving aside the past and looking only at what is happening in 2021, market professionals point out that there are reasons to project an increase in the Ibovespa, stability for the dollar and gains for fixed income investments, such as savings. See below for what they say about these applications.

Ibovespa: analysts and asset managers’ projections for the Ibovespa at the end of the year were revised downwards throughout 2022. Estimates that saw the Ibovespa at up to 150,000 points are now in the range of 120,000 to 130,000. But as the indicator is currently around 110 thousand, there is room for a gain of around 9% to 18%, highlights the partner and commercial leader of Manchester Investimentos SP, Tony faraco Jr.

From that point of view, it looks interesting. But it is always good to remember that there have been other moments on the Stock Exchange when the risk-return ratio was better. The scenery has been calmer.

Tony faraco Jr, Manchester Investments

Fixed Income: the base interest rate, the Selic, which serves as a reference for fixed income investments, such as savings, has been on the rise since March. It went from 2% to 6.25% per year, and will continue to rise to 8.25% until December, according to market projections. Thus, earnings from savings, from the Treasury Selic, Funds DI, CDBs, LCIs and LCAs, for example, will improve, points faraco Jr.

Dollar: getting the dollar’s trend right is one of the most difficult tasks in the market, economists say, but the average of projections made by more than 100 financial institutions and consultants heard by the Central Bank for the Bulletin Focus point to a dollar at around R$ 5.20 at the end of December. That is, below the current level. The expectation then is for the US currency against the real until December.

Where to apply then?

Market professionals always emphasize that the answer to this question depends on each person because the best investment varies according to the objective of each one, the period that the money can be invested and the tolerance that each investor has for the risk of losing part of the capital .

So, before choosing the investment, the investor must consider two things first, warns the specialist in financial education at PagBank, Felipe Cozer.

make emergency reservation: if the person does not have a reservation yet, this is the first step. It is money that may yield little, but it can be withdrawn at any time and without risk of losing its value. This reserve must reach an amount that is sufficient to cover three to six months of the person’s expenses.

In this case, the extra money coming in at the end of the year should go to traditional fixed income, such as savings, Selic Treasury or daily liquidity CDBs and LCIs, if the investor has not yet built up his reserve.

Goals: for those who already have an emergency reserve, the first step in choosing an investment is to define the objective. With this objective, the person will know how long the money can be invested.

When setting goals, the person can put money in different boxes, one for each goal, with different deadlines.

Felipe Cozer, from PagBank

Best application for each deadline

Short term, one year : to buy a car, for example, financial advisors suggest fixed-income investments, with a one-year term, such as fixed-rate CDBs and LCIs.

: to buy a car, for example, financial advisors suggest fixed-income investments, with a one-year term, such as fixed-rate CDBs and LCIs. Medium term, 1 to 3 years: fixed-income investments are still worthwhile in this period of time, especially those that follow the IPCA because it protects the capital from high inflation, emphasizes Faraco Jr., from Manchester Investimentos. He also points out two-year fixed income bonds.

fixed-income investments are still worthwhile in this period of time, especially those that follow the IPCA because it protects the capital from high inflation, emphasizes Faraco Jr., from Manchester Investimentos. He also points out two-year fixed income bonds. Long term, over 3 years: for more distant purposes, financial advisers say that variable income – which includes the stock exchange and real estate funds, for example – may already be on the menu of investors who want to start their investment portfolio at the end of 2021. for the purpose, the greater the participation of these applications can be.

And dollar applications?

Applications that accompany the dollar, such as exchange funds and BDRs, for example, are recommended for those who have or will have expenses in foreign currency — such as travel abroad, exchange programs or a course outside Brazil. It’s a way to protect that reserve. Even if the dollar falls, the person’s costs will also decrease because they are in US currency.

Another possibility of using the dollar as an investment is to diversify part of the portfolio, in order to have a slice of the investment protected from market losses caused by problems only in Brazil. But, in this case, this slice should be small, no more than 20% of the portfolio, highlights Andressa Bergamo, from AVG Capital, and focused on the long term.

Beware of betting to profit in the quarter

Investors need to escape the temptation of wanting to invest this year-end in order to profit quickly and withdraw the money before 2022. This is especially true for those considering the stock market, real estate funds and the dollar, highlights the financial education expert at PagBank, Felipe Bake.

According to him, a person can only risk a bet in search of quick profit if he has a “little box” for it.