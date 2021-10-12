where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

At Arena Fonte Nova, Bahia finds its fans after more than a year and a half of public interruptions in the stadiums caused by the covid-19 pandemic. This Tuesday (12), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), Tricolor de Aço measures forces against the pressured Palmeiras in a match valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

where to watch

The confrontation between Bahia and Palmeiras will be broadcast by TV Globo, TNT Sports and Premiere (pay-per-view service). O UOL Score brings all the information about the duel in real time.

time and place

The match will be played at Arena Fonte Nova, in the city of Salvador. The ball rolls from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Probable escalations

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Gustavo Henrique, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Daniel (Raniele) and Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira.

Palm trees: Jailson; Felipe Melo, Luan and Renan; Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula, Matheus Fernandes, Raphael Veiga and Jorge; Dudu and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement

Palmeiras has seven embezzlements for the game in Bahia. Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez are, respectively, serving Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. Full-backs Mayke and Marcos Rocha, and midfielders Danilo and Zé Rafael are under the care of the medical department.

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)

latest games

Bahia played last Saturday (9) and beat Athletico-PR, away from home, by 2-0. Palmeiras took the field on the same day and was defeated by Red Bull Bragantino, by 4-2, at Allianz Parque .