Where to watch the movies and how history with Keanu Reeves continues

John Wick is one of the most popular action franchises today. With three movies already out and two more in production, Keanu Reeves’ saga is unlikely to end anytime soon. Fans who want to watch “Baba Yaga” movies on streaming platforms have several options, and we’ve listed the most practical ones below.

John Wick’s first film, which in Brazil received the title “Back to the Game”, hit theaters in 2014, directed by Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves in the lead role. The film was highly praised, both for its creative plot and for its electrifying action scenes.

In terms of action scenes, John Wick is perhaps the best franchise today. The direct and breathtaking tone of the films is a reflection of the competent direction of Chad Stahelski, who worked as a stuntman before starting his career as a filmmaker.

See below where to watch the 3 John Wick movies and when the franchise’s already confirmed sequences debut.

Where to watch John Wick – Back to the Game?

In John Wick: Back in the Game, Keanu Reeves plays the main character, a retired professional killer who returns to work seeking revenge. The character doesn’t rest until he finds the men who broke into his house, stole his car and killed his dog – the last gift from his deceased wife.

The feature was highly praised by specialized critics and became a box office phenomenon, thus enabling the production of two more sequels.

Brazilians can check John Wick: Back to the Game, for free, on the Amazon Prime Video and GloboPlay platforms. It is also possible to check the film’s plot in the Telecine Play and TNT Go catalogs.

John Wick 2 – A New Day to Kill

John Wick 2 – A New Day to Kill is set right after the events of the first film, and brings the protagonist into a maddening struggle for survival.

In the film’s plot, John Wick travels to Rome, with the aim of helping an old friend to bring down a secret, dangerous and deadly international organization of murderers wanted around the world.

For Brazilian fans, John Wick 2 is only available in the Telecine Play catalogue. It is possible to rent the movie on Google Play, Microsoft TV and Apple TV.

Where to watch John Wick 3?

John Wick 3: Relentless is the latest release in the franchise, having hit theaters in 2019.

The film follows John Wick’s struggle to survive after a $14 million bounty is placed on his head. The film also covers several interesting aspects of the organization of assassins and the protagonist’s past.

John Wick 3: Relentless is available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Brazilians can also rent the feature on Google Play, Apple TV, Looke and Microsoft TV platforms.

John Wick’s future in theaters

In May 2019, prior to the release of John Wick 3, director Chad Stahelski had already confirmed the production of John Wick 4. Keanu Reeves also stated that he will remain in the franchise as long as the films continue to be successful.

With recordings in Paris, Berlin and several other cities, the film should have premiered in 2021, but ended up delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, John Wick 4 is scheduled to debut on May 27, 2022.

In addition to John Wick 4, the fifth chapter of the franchise is also confirmed. The recordings take place at the same time as the filming of the fourth feature, but the film has no release date yet.

Those responsible for the saga also announced the production of derivatives – one of them focused on an organization of professional assassins – and TV series set in the world of hired killers.