‘Where’s the respect?’, says Neymar’s father after Galvão Bueno called the player an ‘idiot’ | Fabia Oliveira



Neymar beside his father – AFP PHOTO / JACQUES DEMARTHON

Neymar beside his fatherAFP PHOTO / JACQUES DEMARTHON

Published 10/12/2021 07:42

The live leaked audio, in which Galvão Bueno calls Neymar Jr an ‘idiot’, is still making waves. After Rafaella Santos, the ace’s sister, hit the narrator and called him an idiot back, now it was the turn of the player’s father, businessman Neymar, to vent and defend his son.

“Masked, spoiled, beat-up and now idiot. The first three adjectives don’t bother us, silencing has always been, perhaps, the best answer. But I want to talk about the ‘masked man’. Yes, he wears a mask. Prevention mask, do protocol, health and what else to talk about these new times. But he is my idol, of many Brazilians and other nations. Yesterday, my son posed for a photo next to a child, pasted his face on his, even risking be criticized for taking off the mask. But now what? Where’s the respect for the human being, for the eternal photo in an ephemeral life… the unique opportunity for a fan. Yeah, my son is masked and whatever else you want. But idiot? No !” wrote the businessman.

Neymar Pai also praised the athlete a lot. “He is the hero. A hero without lies, who faces his story head-on, without looking for cowardly shortcuts, without being treacherous. Let’s go ahead son… I’m too proud of you! I’m a father, a fan and whatever I can be for you. God will always be in control,” he finished.

the live gaffe

A reporter was live, commenting on the end of the Brazil-Colombia match, which had a greeting between the players of both teams, except Neymar. The Brazilian ace retired from the field and went straight to the locker room as soon as the referee whistled the end of the game. While the journalist talked about the greetings, Galvão’s voice leaked in the background calling the athlete an ‘idiot’. The narrator’s audio quickly reverberated on social media.