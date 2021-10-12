which groups will still withdraw the 6th installment of the benefit

The Federal Government is currently releasing the withdrawals of the 6th installment of the Emergency Aid. According to official information, six more groups have yet to gain this release. And it should happen in a staggered way during this and the next week. At least that’s what is known so far.

According to official information, this Monday (11) payments are being made to informal people who were born in June. On Tuesday (12), it is the national holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. Therefore, for this reason, the Federal Government will not make any kind of release.

The calendar normally returns on Wednesday (13). Then the distribution of money begins to the six groups that still need this release. On Wednesday it will be the turn of those born in July and on Thursday (14), it will be the time of those informal ones who have their birthdays in the month of August.

The week will close with the release of the withdrawal of the 6th installment for those informal people who were born in September. They should receive this permission on Friday (15). Right after this grouping of payments, the Federal Government will take a break for the weekend. There will be no releases on Saturday (16) or Sunday (17).

They return on Monday (18) with cash payments for those born in October. Then the releases close on Tuesday (19). On this day, the Federal Government opted to release the withdrawals of the 6th installment for informal people who celebrate their birthdays in November and December. At least that’s what the official calendar says.

digital release x withdrawals

For those unfamiliar, the Federal Government’s Emergency Aid payments happen in two phases for informal ones. First they receive the money digitally, and a few weeks later they can withdraw the amount.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, at first, they need to use applications such as Caixa Tem or even the Internet Banking system. The possibilities are limited to paying slips and making some purchases.

Only at this second moment will the worker be able to withdraw and transfer the money for the benefit in question. Then they can go to an ATM to withdraw that amount in cash. From there, the options for them are limitless.

Emergency assistance coming to an end

As far as officially known until now, the Federal Government’s Emergency Aid is coming to an end. According to the official schedule of the program, the last transfer should take place at the end of this month of October.

This, however, could change. Backstage information reveals that the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, and the Minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni, would be defending a new extension for the benefit.

Today, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, around 25 million people who today receive some help from the Federal Government will be left with nothing as of November. And that’s exactly why he defends the extension of the Emergency benefit.