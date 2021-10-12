which is the most powerful and its technologies

For some years now, there has been talk of downsizing in the market. The practice of replacing larger, aspirated engines with smaller, supercharged engines has come in handy in the Brazilian market, as it is possible to make a small 3-cylinder 1.0 engine yield almost as much as a 2.0 of the past and thus pay less tax.

After Volkswagen kicked off the 1.0 turbo tricylindrical era with the late seventh generation Golf and up!, the dispute in this category is increasingly fierce. Today, Hyundai, Chevrolet and CAOA Chery already offer engines with this configuration, delivering different results according to the components used and their technologies employed.

Recently, Fiat finally gave details about its unprecedented 1.0 turbo for the Pulse, which will be released soon. Derived from the Firefly family’s three-cylinder aspirated engine found in the Argo, with the supercharging Fiat self-proclaimed the engine as the most powerful in Brazil in this category.

And the SUV may just be the first to adopt it, with the new propellant being able to reach the Jeep Renegade 2023 and even the Peugeot 208 and the Citroën C3 replacement, since all brands are from the Stellantis group. But, looking at today’s market, how does Fiat’s new engine compare to its main rivals?



The baptismal name of the engine that will equip the Fiat Pulse is 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex, where the number mentions the torque in Newton-Meters (Nm), as does Volkswagen. One of the most modern in the country, it is also the most powerful in its category with the help of several technologies, in addition to the turbo and direct fuel injection, common in several competitors.

Its main differential is the MultiAir, a system already known within Fiat from other models and applied for the first time in an engine produced in Brazil. Instead of a valve command at the inlet, actuators are installed and allow varying opening and opening time, as well as several parameters with greater flexibility than the traditional command.

Stellantis 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex Displacement 999 cc (70 x 86.5 mm) Number of cylinders 3 Power (peak in rpm) 130 hp with ethanol / 125 hp with gasoline (not declared peak) Torque (peak in rpm) 20.4 kgfm with ethanol or gasoline (1,750 rpm) Application Fiat Pulse

The first three-cylinder turbo of this new era arrived in 2016 with the Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI, which had several modifications to have more power than used so far in the up!. In 2017, it began to spread throughout the brand’s line, being found in Polo and Virtus until today. As the company’s platforms are common among the cars, they all use some variation of the MQB architecture – most recently VW’s tiny 1.0 turbo is also seen on T-Cross and Nivus.

Despite being the longest on the market, Volkswagen’s 200 TSI is still one of those that bring a higher package of solutions. It already has the traditional valve commands, but with phase changer in the intake and exhaust, as well as direct fuel injection. It is produced in São Carlos (SP).

Volkswagen 200 TSI Displacement 999 cm³ (74.5 x 76.4 mm) Number of cylinders 3 Power (peak in rpm) 128 hp with ethanol / 116 hp with gasoline (5,550 rpm) Torque (peak in rpm) 20.4 kgfm with ethanol or gasoline (2,000 rpm) Application Polo, Virtus, T-Cross and Nivus

A few years ago, Hyundai had ventured into the world of 1.0 turbo engines in the HB20 lineup. Simpler and less modern, however, it sold little and did not deliver superior performance or better consumption enough to justify the higher price compared to the 1.6 aspirated at the time. With the launch of the 2021 line of the HB20 family, the company has introduced a new thruster.

It is the 1.0 Turbo GDI, an engine that is technologically matched to Volkswagen. It already has an intercooler, direct fuel injection and the valve commands have phase changers in the intake and exhaust. Today, it is found on the Hyundai HB20, HB20S and the newly renovated Crete.

Hyundai Turbo GDI Displacement 998 cm³ (71 mm x 84 mm) Number of cylinders 3 Power (peak in rpm) 120 hp with ethanol or gasoline (6,000 rpm) Torque (peak in rpm) 17.5 kgfm with ethanol or gasoline (1,500 rpm) Application HB20, HB20S and Crete

After the first generation of Onix put Chevrolet at the top of the ranking of best-selling brands, it was time to retire the old 1.0 and 1.4 four-cylinder aspirators. With the launch of the second generation, in September 2019, the car’s platform went global, called GEM, and with that, it also became more modern in terms of motorization.

In 2019, the current 1.0 Ecotec Turbo, the company’s supercharged 1.0 tricylinder engine, was introduced. It also has an intercooler and phase changer for the intake and exhaust controls. However, Chevrolet was more conservative and did not adopt the direct fuel injection system, using conventional indirect injection – different from the version used abroad. With that, it is one of the ones that delivers less power in this list.

Chevrolet 1.0 Ecotec Turbo Displacement 999 cm³ (74 mm x 77.49 mm) Number of cylinders 3 Power (peak in rpm) 116 hp with ethanol or gasoline (5,500 rpm) Torque (peak in rpm) 16.8 kgfm with ethanol / 16.3 with gasoline (2,000 rpm) Application Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker

Coming now to the party, CAOA Chery started to offer its first 1.0 3-cylinder turbo in Brazil. The debut took place with the launch of the Tiggo 3X. However, the automaker was very conservative in the correctness of its propellant. It already has an intercooler, but fuel injection is indirect, as in Chevrolet. However, the CAOA Chery engine has variable valve timing only for intake, not exhaust. With that, it is the least powerful on the list.

CAOA Chery 1.0 Turbo Displacement 997 cm³ (71 mm vs. 84 mm) Number of cylinders 3 Power (peak in rpm) 102 hp with ethanol / 98 hp with gasoline (5,500 rpm) Torque (peak in rpm) 17.1 kgfm with ethanol / 16.8 with gasoline (2,000 rpm) Application Tiggo 3x

1.0 turbo engine overview