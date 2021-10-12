Why Americanas SA (AMER3) leads the Ibovespa falls after merger with B2W

This article is about American (AMER3), but the company’s script seems to have come out of a Mexican soap opera. The two main characters, who share a history of partnership and friendship since birth, seem to be made for each other. Everyone around them realizes that apart they are only a fraction of what they could be together, but a series of adversities keeps them apart.

So many pairs form and end up with the leading role of the soap opera, until the two lovebirds finally get together and… It wasn’t exactly what the public was expecting.

It’s not that the main couple doesn’t have chemistry. It’s just that the script that led them to get together was a bit confusing. And even after so much anticipation and waiting, the public is no longer so confident in the potential of this story.

This “love story” with an ending that should have been happy, but left investors with a yellow smile, is a synthesis of what has been the fusion of Lojas Americanas, a traditional brand in the physical world, and B2W, a world power digital, for the financial market.

The plot resulted in a drop in shares and also in ratings — several analysts I spoke with stopped following the company as they became pessimistic about the proposed restructuring.

After years of market expectation, the engagement between the companies was quick. The plans were announced at the end of April and in July, more specifically on the 19th, B2W incorporated the operating assets to become Americanas SA On the same date, BTOW3 was traded as AMER3.

Since then, the shares have faced a turbulent path on the stock market – Americanas SA has accumulated a fall of 55% while the holding Lojas Americanas (LAME4) has fallen 54%. Companies boast the unhonorable title of worst on the Ibovespa in 2021. In the year, the main stock index accumulates a fall of 5%.

The shares of Lojas Americanas and Americanas SA follow the downward movement seen in the Ibovespa

But was it that bad?

Anyone looking at the chart above might even think that the merger is something negative for the companies. But that’s not quite it. The operation itself is not bad and was highly expected by the market. Some even say that it should have happened much earlier, but the way chosen for the “joining of goods” caused some surprise.

The complex design of the operation also displeased most of the market. Lojas Americanas held approximately 70% of the capital of B2W, its digital arm, but was the second company to incorporate the largest company.

Two companies were born from that: AMER3, which brings together all digital and operational assets, such as physical stores and inventories; and LAME4, which was left with a holding structure, holding only the investment in Americanas SA,

But there is an important feature that explains why this was the chosen structure. With the restructuring in place, Lojas Americanas remains in control of the company and can still take advantage of a tax credit of R$3.4 billion inherited from the consecutive losses reported by B2W.

The operation was confusing for analysts, who had a few rounds of conversations with the companies to better understand the business, and for minority shareholders. Previously, those who held shares in Lojas Americanas were a shareholder in a company that reported profits and, as of the merger, held a stake in a company that generates losses and burns cash.

The experts I spoke with agree that the best choice would have been to create a single company rather than the holding structure that is in place today. By aggregating assets that do not generate operating profit and only carry the investments made by the company, the traditional “holding discount” appears as another burden for shares.

The controllers opted for the second path precisely to preserve control, which even generated discomfort, but everyone agrees: if the companies continued to operate separately, the loss of competitiveness would be almost irreversible.

Fred Trajano, from Magazine Luiza, knew this years ago, and for that reason, he always saw his physical and digital operations as complementary. While Magalu reaps the fruits of an idea that seemed visionary, competitors are chasing it.

The combination of online and physical channels brings countless benefits to the company, which can once again enter the era of multichannel, allowing for a multitude of consumer behaviors for customers, and optimizing their operating expenses.

The difference is that companies like Magazine Luiza understood this years ago, while B2W and Lojas Americanas continued to insist on a segregation of the two parties — even though the discourse was that the companies operated in an integrated manner, even if they were separate.

Another point that left the minority shareholder confused was the change in the screen price of assets. “The adjustment caused investors to lose the price reference, which encouraged the sale. Timing was not the best either, as we saw a market turnaround. It’s normal for people to sell until they understand what’s going on and then come back,” explains Breno Francis de Paula, an analyst at Inter Research.

In addition to being confused, the restructuring is unfinished. The company still has plans to migrate to Nasdaq, but no one really knows how this process will be done. For a manager, it’s time to “wait and see” — with more information, perhaps confidence will return.

beyond borders

To be fair, it’s not just the strangeness with the way the operation was carried out that weighed on the roles in recent months. The great aversion to risk that took over the business and caused the Ibovespa to drop 15% since the highs also plays a role of villain in this story.

The uncertainties surrounding the rise in inflation, the loss of real income for the population and the political-fiscal frictions that put pressure on future interest rates also affect other e-commerce companies, which started to have a more pronounced downward movement since June, after the spirit with the theses of reopening the economy.

Shares AMER3 and LAME4 lead the year’s Ibovespa falls, but their main competitors – VIIA3 and MGLU3 – are not far behind, down 50% and 39%, respectively. The slowdown in e-commerce during the economic reopening and the reduction in estimates for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) weigh on this result.

Investors monitor not only the behavior of the Selic, but also what happens in the United States. This is because the slope of the interest curve not only affects the reduction of economic activity, but also impacts more strongly companies whose value creation is in the future.

Tightrope Execution

The close of the year brings a real marathon of important dates for retail. In October, we have Children’s Day and Black Friday, a date that has gained momentum in Brazil in recent years. In December, Christmas is the great catalyst for purchases, especially after nearly two years of pent-up demand due to the coronavirus.

Rafael Passos, a partner at Ajax Capital, points out that, although the way in which the merger was made has displeased a large part of the market, the big problem is not in the integration of the companies, but in the operating numbers of the last quarters.

Traditionally, e-commerce already has tighter margins, but in the case of Lojas Americanas, this balance sheet line draws even more attention.

One manager explains that as the company is in a period of transition, margin gains are even smaller and hampered by the strategy adopted to recover market share — a significant expense with marketing. For the Inter analyst, although this is a concern at the moment, things should improve in 2022.

For Cotrim, from Frontier Capital, the big point that sets Lojas Americanas even further apart from their competitors is that, at the moment, attention is focused on the integration between the companies — a concern that Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre and Via, for example , do not have — even though the company has good and competitive assets, especially in its logistics area.

“Obviously the companies were already operating together and this synergy should not be a Herculean task, making the process faster. But other companies do not have this concern, which leads them to direct their efforts to improve their operation and monetization, and time is an important asset in this segment. It may be costly for Americanas to pursue it later.”

Another point that bothers the analyst is the history of the former B2W in not delivering the projected numbers, which puts a question mark in the goals foreseen by Americanas.

“They are very vocal about the goal of outgrowing the leaders, but what does it cost? Will they have to give up a lot of profitability? They have good assets, now it’s about trusting the management to generate value, growth and increase in return”, reinforces the analyst.

Among the assets highlighted as promising and that can generate value with good management are:

More than 2,000 physical stores;

More than 50 million active customers;

A changing marketplace platform;

Strong brand;

Ame, a fledgling but very promising fintech;

More than 20 distribution centers and the prospect of new openings.

Time to buy AMER3 AND LAME4?

According to the TradeMap platform, nine analysis houses maintain a purchase recommendation for AMER3 securities and another six are neutral, with a target price ranging from R$46 to R$120, all above the current quotation of R$32.72 . LAME4 collects 12 purchase recommendations and two neutral reviews.

That the papers are discounted and worth less than they should be interviewed by your money agree, but not everyone believes that it is time to put Americanas in your wallet.

Breno Francis de Paula, from Inter, was the most optimistic. For him, the Brazilian stock market is close to a turning point and, by table, the shares of Americanas should follow – especially if the company presents robust results in the coming quarters, which should overcome the doubts left by the way the merger was made.

Inter estimates that AMER3 shares can reach up to R$52, a potential increase of 54% if we take into account the closing of last Friday. For LAME4, the target price is R$ 7. The conclusion of the house is that the assets are cheap for what they can deliver in the future.

Another manager heard by Seu Dinheiro is less optimistic, but this feeling is not exclusive to the retailer’s shares. As the business scenario remains challenging in the short term, the preference is for roles with a more defensive function.

“If we were in a positive market context, the story could be different. Americanas is extremely discounted, but that’s not enough. Not only for the moment it has been going through, but also for the macro scenario”.

Eduardo Cotrim, from Frontier Capital, is also more selective. For him, at the moment it is easier to bet on a company that does not generate so many doubts.