Wijnaldum declares to be dissatisfied at PSG

Hired in June of this year, Georginio Wijnaldum, midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain, seems not to have fully adapted to the club and declared to be dissatisfied in France. In an interview with the local portal ‘Nos’, the player said that he cannot say that he is completely happy.

“The situation is not what I wanted. But this is football and I will have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to be positive and work hard to change it”, said Wijnaldum this Monday (11).

I’ve played a lot in the last few years, I’ve always been in shape and I’ve also done really well. This is something different and I need to get used to it. I really wanted to take a new career step and it happens. It’s very difficult,” he added.

Since joining PSG, the Dutchman has been present in 11 games. However, in the last six matches for Ligue 1, Wijnaldum did not remain on the field for 90 minutes and, for the Champions League, he played for 12 minutes against Manchester City.