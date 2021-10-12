Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in the film

Character is one of the most anticipated by fans

According to deadline, it was confirmed that the actor Will Poulter will live Adam Warlock in the next movie of Guardians of the Galaxy. Previously, a teaser of the character’s introduction was featured in one of the post-credit scenes of Vol. 2.

The sources of deadline claim that the selection for the interpreter of Adam Warlock started at the end of August. poulter would have competed with many other actors, as it is a contested role for the MCU. Since the test was carried out, the director James Gunn and executives from Marvel Studios they would be analyzing the competitors, and because it is a character much awaited by the public, the choice would have been difficult.

Despite that, poulter was chosen for the role, as confirmed by the Gunn. in your account at Twitter, the director said:

“As you know, I often end up with false rumors, so…um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a few weeks.”

In the comics, Adam Warlock was introduced in the 1960s, starring in several titles since then. Very powerful, fans believed that the character from the cosmic cast of the comics would be introduced earlier, and could be used in the clash against Thanos. This, however, did not happen, and he will only make it to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film that promises to finish the story of the group of main heroes.

Will Poulter has been known since he participated in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Dawn Pilgrim’s Journey, where Eustace lived. After that, the actor continued to act in big productions, being part of the cast of midsommar, Maze Runner: The Deadly Cure and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

The third movie of Guardians of the Galaxy will bring the return of James Gunn to the direction, besides bringing back the characters of the team. The project’s recordings are expected to begin in November, and its release to take place in May 2023.

