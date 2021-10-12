Willian talks about thigh injury and designs duel against Fluminense: “Important”

The big news of the Corinthians re-presentation this Monday was the return of Willian. Recovered from a discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, the shirt 10 participated in the activity that opened the preparation for the duel against Fluminense, on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena.

After training, Willian talked about the injury that took him out of the clash against Spot, last Saturday, and projected the confrontation with Tricolor from Rio.

“I had muscle discomfort in my left thigh, on the hind leg, and these days I was undergoing treatment, trying to recover as much as possible. Today I was able to do a good training, preparing myself for the next game. It’s another important game for me. us, at home. We have to do everything to win the three points,” he told Corinthians TV.

Recovered from the discomfort, Willian should return to the Corinthians starting lineup against Fluminense. The match, valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, will be held at 9 pm (GMT) on Wednesday. The tendency is for Jô, starter in the defeat to Sport, to return to the bench and give way to the midfielder.

With 37 points conquered after 25 games, Timão occupies the sixth place in the Brasileirão. Fluminense, in turn, appears in ninth place with 33 points, but has one game less than Alvinegro.

