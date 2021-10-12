Windows 11: Notepad has redesigned screenshots leaked on the Internet

Paint is the latest Microsoft application to receive the new Mica design that was implemented with Windows 11, but it shouldn’t be the last one, next on the list will be Notepad, one of the most popular apps on the system. See now how the text editor will look like this.

Notepad Windows 11 design leaked by Microsoft engineer then quickly deleted. We can see a new Fluent Design windows 11 settings for the app and also a WinUI menu bar#Windows11 #FluentDesign #CaughtIn4K pic.twitter.com/iV1FUIuoa5 — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) October 9, 2021

The new look was spotted by Twitter user FireCube, who claims to have gotten screenshots accidentally posted by a Microsoft engineer, who deleted them shortly thereafter. Fortunately they were saved and now you can see what Notepad should look like with the new Mica look in Windows 11.

In the images we notice that Notepad should receive a new top bar that optimizes the space used by it. In the screenshots we note that the application should also gain some interesting improvements in the customization menu, which will adopt the style seen in Windows 11 settings with dark mode, new fonts and even an option to use the classic design.



