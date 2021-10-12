With a win in the last five games, Thigh sees a reduced chance of accessing Serie A

According to Infobola website, the chance of Coritiba going up, which was 98%, is now 94%. (Geraldo Bubniak/AGB)

The situation is still under control, the difference for the fifth place is six points, but Coritiba is losing its “fat” acquired during the dispute of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In the last five games, Coxa only managed one victory and saw, according to the website Infobola, owned by mathematician Tristão Garcia, their chance of accessing it reduced to 94%. The probability has already reached 98%.

Coach Gustavo Morínigo minimized the bad sequence of the thigh-white team and reinforced the confidence he has in the Alviverde squad. “It feels natural. All teams go through this. I cannot complain at all about the behavior of the team, which has been fighting until the end of the games”, pointed out captain alviverde.

Coritiba, against Cruzeiro, if they had won, could have increased the advantage over the CRB, in fifth place, to nine points, with only nine rounds to go before the end of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Not only did he see the gap narrow, but he is now being pursued even more closely by Botafogo in their fight for the title of the national competition.

Botafogo, by the way, was the only one of the top five that managed to win in the round. Thus, he is three points behind Coritiba and definitely entered the fight for the second division title this year. The Thigh, which returns to play only on Saturday (16), against Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, may lose the lead this Tuesday.

This could happen if Botafogo wins its commitment against Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte. The two teams would be tied on points, but the Rio team would pass Coritiba in the number of victories, which is the first tie-breaker. Thigh has been leading the second division for 13 rounds.

Even with the drop in performance, Coritiba is close to conquering the return to the elite of national football. You need at least ten more points in the remaining nine games to confirm your access to Serie A of the 2022 Brazilian Championship.