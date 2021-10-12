With fewer games, Flamengo can surpass Atlético-MG’s number of victories in the season – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / FLAMENGO

With the 3-0 victory over Fortaleza, in the last round, Flamengo reached 124 points in 56 games in the season. In all, Mais Querido won 38 commitments, drawn ten and was defeated in eight – six in the Brasileirão alone. The number of triumphs, for example, is identical to that of Atlético-MG, holder of the best performance between clubs in the games valid for the 2021 calendar, but with more duels.

While Flamengo played 56 games and won 38, Atlético-MG played 57, one more in relation to Mais Querido, and triumphed in the same amount. The difference is that the miners tied another 13 commitments and were defeated only six times in the season – two less than Rubro-Negro. Therefore, the use of Rio de Janeiro is 73.8%, while Alvinegro is 74.3%.

On the other hand, the comparison between the teams’ attacks becomes even unfair since Flamengo has already scored 123 goals, while Atlético-MG didn’t even reach 100 in the season. Alvinegro from Minas only shook the net 95 times during these 57 commitments that it has fulfilled so far.

Therefore, if Flamengo beat Juventude and count with a stumbling block from Atlético-MG against Santos, they could, in addition to reducing their advantage in the Brasileirão, surpass the opponent in number of victories in the season. Thus becoming the biggest winner among Serie A clubs in the current period. The duel between Cariocas and Gauchos will take place next Wednesday (13th), at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã.