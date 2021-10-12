With headwind from Wall St and China, Ibovespa drops 0.58% By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The negative influence of the New York stock exchanges and the renewed fears of crisis in the Chinese real estate market prevailed in , which closed in the red on Monday, overshadowing the gains of shares of commodity companies.

Even with the strong escort of blue chips Vale (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:), the Ibovespa could not sustain the strength of the first hours of the session and had a drop of 0.58%, to 112,180.48 points.

The day’s financial turnover, squeezed between the weekend and a national holiday, totaled just 27.7 billion reais, also reflecting the more moderate movement on Wall Street due to Columbus Day, a bank holiday in the United States.

China, which in the morning sent positive winds, with the escalation of boosting domestic stocks linked to the sector, started to scare again after Evergrande (OTC:) approached a new default and rivals Modern Land (HK:) and Sinic (HK 🙂 also delay payments to investors.

Meanwhile, US stocks lost steam as agents chose to hedge against possible negative surprises from the third-quarter swing season, which starts this week with JPMorgan (NYSE:) (SA:), Bank of America (NYSE:) (SA:) :), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) (SA:) and Citigroup (NYSE:) (SA:) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:).

This sectorial influence contaminated domestic shares of banks, payment companies and the market infrastructure operator B3 (SA:), a movement perceived by the financial index, which fell by 2.6%.

Domestically, the Central Bank’s weekly survey of economists brought another round of worsening forecasts for and, which Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear, called “another discouraging Bulletin”.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BANCO INTER (SA:) had the worst performance of the index, falling 10.2%, resuming the debacle after a break on Friday. BANCO PAN (SA:), another digital bank that has undergone a strong correction, fell by 8.07%. Its owner, BTG PACTUAL (SA:), lost 5.75%.

– CIELO (SA:) collapsed 4.9%, following the pessimism of rivals listed abroad, after the Central Bank announced on Friday night a new rule limiting the fees charged on transactions with prepaid cards. STONECO (NASDAQ:) (SA:) lost 6.85% and PAGSEGURO (NYSE:) (SA:) fell 11.5%.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA (SA:) yielded 3.94%, NATURA (SA:) was down 2.92%, LOJAS RENNER (SA:) was devalued by 2.3%, with consumer-related stocks suffering after worsening expectations the market for interest rate inflation in 2022.

– B3 depreciated by 2.88% after Credit Suisse cut its target share price for the next 12 months, citing expectations of lower earnings and higher risk of losses in process related to a lawsuit involving 31 billion reais.

– CVC (SA:) was down 3.74%. The tour company said in the morning that it had partially restored its IT systems after suffering a cyber attack on the 2nd.

– VALE advanced 2.2%, in the wake of the jump in iron ore prices in China, after a flood in the country’s main steel producer intensified supply fears for the steel industry.

– VIBRA (SA:), ex-BR Distribuidora, rose 0.36%, after having announced Friday night that it closed a 3.25 billion reais deal to buy 50% of the energy trader Comerc.

– EMBRAER (SA:) had a gain of 4.89%. The airline said this morning that it had received from NetJets, the airline of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:)(SA:) from Warren Buffett, an order for up to 100 aircraft, totaling more than $1.2 billion.

– PETRORIO rose 2.85%. On Friday, Reuters reported that Petrobras had chosen a bid from the consortium of PetroRio (SA:) and Cobra for the Albacora offshore oil field. PETROBRAS gained 0.69%, also reflecting the rise in the .

– CEMIG (SA:) had an increase of 3.18%, with electricity actions on a positive day, following data showing an improvement in rainfall in the country, which reduces the risk of rationing. ELETROBRAS (SA:) gained 1.56%, LIGHT (SA:) increased 1.89%.