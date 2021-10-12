With nanotechnology, scientists create a vaccine that does not require a refrigerator

One of the major logistical challenges with covid-19 vaccines is the need for cold storage. However, engineers at the University of California, San Diego, in the United States, are struggling to fix this.

The goal is to develop immunizations from plant viruses and bacteria, which can withstand the heat and do not need to be stored in a refrigerator. According to an article published at the beginning of last month in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the results are promising, even though the study is at an early stage.

“The exciting thing about our technology is that it’s thermally stable, so it can easily get to places where installing ultra-low temperature freezers or having trucks running those freezers is impossible,” says Nicole Steinmetz, professor of nanoengineering at the School of Engineering at University of California.

What happened?

To develop the immunizing agents, the researchers used beans and bacteria E. coli in order to grow millions of copies of the virus in the form of nanoparticles, explain the researchers in a statement released by the University of California.

After collecting these nanoparticles, they attached a small piece of the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 (official name for the coronavirus that causes covid-19) to the surface. This piece of protein stimulates the body to generate an immune response against the coronavirus.

The result, according to the researchers, will be a more resistant vaccine, easier to store and transport. In addition to the logistical benefits, the use of viruses from plants and bacteria can generate savings when producing on a large scale.

“Growing plants is relatively easy and involves not very sophisticated infrastructure,” explains Steinmetz. “And fermentation with bacteria is already an established process in the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Why does it matter?

In addition to being administered in the traditional way with injections, nanotechnology vaccines can be applied through implants or microneedle adhesives.

The implants, which are injected under the skin and release the immunizer slowly over a month, would only need to be administered once. The microneedle patches, which can be used on the arm, would allow people to self-administer the vaccine.

“Imagine if vaccine stickers could be sent in mailboxes to more vulnerable people, rather than having to leave their homes and expose themselves to risk,” said Jon Pokorski, a professor at the University of California and head of the team that developed the technology of implants and microneedle adhesives.

The news is encouraging, but the new vaccines are still in the early stages of development. In mice, the immunizers triggered high antibody production. Now it is necessary to know if they will be safe in humans.

Researchers will still test in vivo to know if vaccines protect against covid-19 infection, as well as its variants.

*With information from the Fast Company website