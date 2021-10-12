With Red Flame Power, Bil Can Shake The Farm 13

Bil can stir Farm 13 with Power of Red Flame. Photo: Playback/PlayPLus

Dynho Alves, Victor Pecoraro and Bil Araújo competed in the Fire Test in “A Fazenda 13”, this Sunday, October 10th. The model got the better of this time, after an almost friendly competition between the three gamemates. In fact, there isn’t much competition in the three strategies. But, the power of Espírito Santo should agitate the formation of the Roça.

In the dispute, they had to complete a path by hammering a piece. They couldn’t hit too hard to avoid running off the track, nor should they speed up the game to get faster. The most agile and accurate would win the dispute.

In the beginning, Bil was almost eliminated by Victor Pecoraro. But, the rule said that as long as any part of the piece remained on the track, they were in it. Then, as about a fifth of his circle was still on the board, the ex-BBB continued in contention and still managed to win it. In the end, the score was 3 for Bil, 1 for Victor and none for Dynho.

Fire Trial involved agility and dexterity in A Fazenda 13. Photo: Reproduction/PlayPlus

Read+: Bil Araújo says that Karol Conká forced him to kiss her at BBB

RED FLAME

Adriane Galisteu revealed to the public the secret behind the Power of the Red Flame, which pedestrians should only know at the time of voting. But, the public already has a right to know. This time, Bil may have the right to make his vote count for two. With a house divided between who can or cannot go to the hot seat, maybe the power of the model really makes a difference.

That’s because it still has the Power of the Yellow Flame. About it, the production of the program hasn’t said anything yet – it’s a mystery that not even the public knows what it’s about until voting time. When live starts and Bil opens the lantern, he must choose a scroll for himself and donate another to a competitor.

Read+: Mc Gui analyzes the presence of Victor Pecoraro in A Fazenda 13

In that case, if you hand the Red Flame to someone like Day (which is very unlikely), you can get her out of the hot seat. Still, he’s likely to retain power in his group of friends. Maybe Victor or Dynho himself will keep the piece. In this case, the indication of the top model would be even more evident.

BAY

Dynho and Victor are automatically in the stall. The two could be targets for the hot seat, which begins to form on Tuesday, October 12th. the two pulled Solange Gomes and Erasmus Viana to the less favored room of the reality show. Thus, other group participants ready for a likely dispute among themselves.

The indication of Dayane Mello as the house’s most likely vote should pull Victor to the wall if he isn’t the Farmer Rico’s nomination. If the pedestrians really indicate the model as rival of the week, they will face a very strong competitor in another field – Day has already returned from two.

MAIN NEWS

Marvel surprises fans by unveiling new actor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mc Gui claims that Victor Pecoraro’s game in A Fazenda 13 is weak

Lary Bottino becomes target of Solange Gomes and Mc Gui: ‘Boring’

Superman to be bisexual in next comic

After two years, Lima Duarte reunites his family in Sítio