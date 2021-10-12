With title and MVP, IEM Fall Europe was the best device tournament by NIP | DRAFT5

Nicolai “device” Reedtz arrived at the Ninjas in Pajamas (NIP) in April with a mission to put the legendary tag back on top of the world stage. Five months later, the team won the first title of the year, the IEM Fall Europe 2021, tournament in which the four-time Major Champion made his best presentation defending the Ninjas so far.
Voted Last Most Valuable Player Regional Major Ranking (RMR) for the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, device finished the competition with a rating of 1.35, +105 of KD DIfference and 0.85 of KPR, the biggest numbers for the Dane since he started defending the NIP. THE DRAFT5 did not take into account the play-in of the IEM Cologne 2021 because it has a classificatory character
Before that, in numbers, the best device championship was the European division of DreamHack Masters Winter 2020, when the Dane still defended the astralis. The player and the team won the competition, which ended with a rating of 1.34, KD Difference of +117 and 0.86 of KPR.
The debut of device by NIP went on the right foot as the Dane helped the team reach the decision of the Flashpoint 3, tournament that also for the RMR. In it, the player’s rating was 1.12. Before IEM Fall, the Dane’s best performance by the Ninjas happened at BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: 1.25 rating, +55 KD Difference and 0.80 KPR. In addition, the team qualified for the finals.
In addition to the title and the good performance in the last RMR valid for the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, device can also celebrate the team’s classification for the Major, which will take place from October 26th to November 7th.