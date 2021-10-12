With title and MVP, IEM Fall Europe was the best device tournament by NIP | DRAFT5

The debut of device by NIP went on the right foot as the Dane helped the team reach the decision of the Flashpoint 3, tournament that also for the RMR. In it, the player’s rating was 1.12. Before IEM Fall, the Dane’s best performance by the Ninjas happened at BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: 1.25 rating, +55 KD Difference and 0.80 KPR. In addition, the team qualified for the finals.