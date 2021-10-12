Woman almost dies after meteorite falls on her bed | World-News | Online Diary

Have you ever seen objects crossing the sky and lighting up at night? It’s a very pretty and common phenomenon. These celestial bodies are rocks that wander through outer space and meet the Earth halfway. Rocks can end up igniting completely as they pass through our atmosphere at very high speed or fall anywhere in the world.

It was the case of a resident of the city of Golden, Canada, who was awakened with a crash on the roof and debris on her face. When she turned on the bedroom light, the reason for the mess was on her pillow: a meteorite.

At first Ruth Hamilton had no idea what the invading stone was or what to do with it. Therefore, he called the city’s emergency service. “I couldn’t figure out what had happened,” Ruth said in an interview with Victoria News.

According to the newspaper, the police who attended the incident checked with workers on a nearby highway if there was any detonation on the road during that period. Since the answer was no and they were aware of reports of fireballs over a lake in the area, agents concluded that the rock on Ruth’s bed was from space.

“I thought someone had jumped or it was a gun or something,” recalls the resident, “it’s almost a relief when we realize it could only have fallen from the sky.”

The experience gave Ruth a new perspective: “The only thing I can think to say is that life is precious and can disappear at any time, even when you think you’re safe and secure in your bed.”

Also according to the newspaper, the incident did not cause any harm to the resident, who intends to preserve the meteorite after her grandchildren became fascinated with it. However, astronomical studies are not yet part of her plans: “That’s enough for a lifetime, I think.”