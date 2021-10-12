Xbox Game Studios only revealed 1/3 of their games, says Jez Corden

Xbox has more unrevealed exclusive games!

talking to podcast The Xbox Two, Jez Corden, acquaintance insider from the Windows Central website, commented that the Xbox only revealed 1/3 of its new exclusive games.

According to Corden, the Xbox still has several games to advertise, as the supposedly exclusive game made in partnership with Kojima Productions, by legendary Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima. However, to “take the horse out of the rain” from the fans, the insider also commented that many of these games can be discarded, as they may be in the early stages of concept. Check out:

“I would say, outside of the games that I know, and there are games that I don’t know, because I don’t know anything Bethesda is working on new, I don’t know about the Hideo Kojima game, but I’ve also heard about some other games that haven’t been revealed, so as an estimate, and this is a low estimate, I’d say about 1/3 of the Xbox Game Studios games have been announced.” he said, and added:

“They are working on a bunch of games. A lot of these games can be canceled, but I don’t think they’ll reveal that information… It looks like this is happening right now, so who knows. I’m really excited, really excited.” said the insider.

It appears that new Xbox-exclusive games may be in development right now, even without being revealed. Remember that we still have The Game Awards at the end of the year, so we can expect some new Xbox Games Studios reveal during the event. Of course, the TGA does not prevent Xbox to announce a game before, or even to make a new event, like Inside Xbox, which last happened last year.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.