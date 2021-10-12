Xbox is giving away two Xbox Series X in partnership with Nickelodeon

I want Spongebob’s Xbox Series X!

Through its official Twitter, Xbox revealed that it is giving away two Xbox Series X, one by Bob Esponja and another by Leonardo, in partnership with the children’s channel Nickelodeon.

The Xbox Series X giveaway is to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon’s new game, the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The draw is available wherever Xbox Live is available, and yes, that includes Brazil. To participate, you just need to be 18 years old, retweet Xbox publishing with the hashtag “#XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes” and follow the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Twitter profile. Check out:

🧽 x 🐢 Follow and RT with #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes for a chance to win one of these vibrant @NickBrawlGame Xbox Series X consoles. Age 18+. Ends 10/24/21. Rules: https://t.co/Z2VzIdludF pic.twitter.com/4NbEa2RBPp — Xbox (@Xbox) October 11, 2021

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.