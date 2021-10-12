Xbox Series X Wins SpongeBob and Ninja Turtles Special Editions

Company will draw model for Twitter followers

THE Microsoft announced today (11) in partnership with Nickelodeon two new models of Xbox Series X fully customized with company characters, the initiative is in celebration of the game’s launch Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl which hit consoles and PC on October 5th.

The game features several characters from the Nickelodeon confronting each other in arenas that resemble the scenes of the cartoons in a style of fighting game well known by the series Super Smash Bros. gives Nintendo. There will be two different models, one with the Sponge Bob and the other with the Leonardo of the Ninja Turtles. To those interested in one of the models, the company announced that it will draw the new Xbox Series X by twitter for followers who are within the rules to participate.

The SpongeBob model makes great use of the console format and has the character’s entire body printed, with his arms sticking out the sides of the product, in addition to the new logo Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, is really a fan edition of the most famous sea sponge in the world. The control also features SpongeBob details, in yellow color and with part of the character’s face.



In the edition designated for the Ninja Turtles, we have on the front of the console the turtle Leonardo, on the side we have a predominantly blue color with details that refer to the series, including pizza, of course, and also bringing the new game’s logo Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The control comes in green color on the front and also bringing Leonardo.

In the rules for participation in the draw, the company says that you must be a resident of a country that officially has the Xbox service and be over 18 years old, so it doesn’t hurt to try your luck right?

According to Microsoft, to participate is simple:

Log into your legally registered Twitter account and visit https://www.twitter.com/xbox/ to become a follower of @xbox

Give RT on promotional post and include the hashtag #XboxAllStarBrawlSweepstakes.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available for Xbox one, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PRAÇA.



Source: Xbox Wire