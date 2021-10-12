Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro disassembled and reveals cooling system with graphite and copper

Launched this year by Xiaomi, the Mi 11T Pro hit the market with the intention of being a flagship of the manufacturer for 2021, with advanced hardware, being equipped with Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU, 8 GB of RAM memory and 120W fast charging. This week, the PBKreviews channel published a video in which it evaluates the Xiami Mi 11T Pro disassembly process according to the ease or difficulty in making repairs to the phone, highlighting important points that were added by the manufacturer in the construction of the phone, such as the focus on thermal optimization, for example.

Unlike other models, removing the Mi 11T Pro’s back cover is not such a complicated task, not requiring the use of a heat blower and allowing you to use just a spatula to unlock all the slots that support the phone’s plastic protection. When viewing the internal hardware of the device, one notices the presence of several screws that support the main modules of the smartphone, and it is necessary to remove them so that it is possible to replace some components, such as the triple set of rear cameras, for example.

Disconnecting most of the parts, we can see that the battery’s double cells have cables with independent connection, but they must be removed simultaneously. At the bottom of the battery we have a strip of graphite that aims to exchange heat with the component, while further down there is a copper chamber that serves to avoid the heat generated due to the charger’s 120W power. Going to the smartphone’s motherboard, it becomes even more evident that the manufacturer was very concerned about developing an efficient cooling system, using graphene, thermal paste and copper tape helping to keep the Snapdragon 888 processor at stable temperatures and preventing overheating.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.