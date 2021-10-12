XP: net funding totals R$47 billion in the quarter; credit portfolio grows 122% in 2021

BDR XP debuts at B3 – Credit: Cauê Diniz

SÃO PAULO – With a net funding equivalent to R$ 16 billion per month – or R$ 47 billion in the third quarter of 2021, when adjusted by concentrated custody transfers – XP Inc. reached a total value of Assets Under Custody (Assets Under Custody, or AUC) of R$789 billion as of September 30th.

Funding exceeded R$ 45 billion recorded in the second quarter of the year, reflecting a strong performance both from the network of autonomous agents and from the direct channels, the company detailed in a statement distributed to the market this Monday (11) with its operational preview on third quarter.

The AUC grew 40% year-on-year and fell 3% compared to the second quarter, reflecting “a net inflow of R$219 billion and a market appreciation of only R$7 billion, strongly impacted by a market devaluation in the third quarter of 2021”.

XP’s active customer base grew 25% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. The advance compared to the second quarter of 2021 was 5%. The monthly average of customer additions remained stable in the last quarter: there were 52,000, against 49,000 in the second quarter.

“Despite the more challenging scenario, with interest rates rising in Brazil, we expect to continue to see healthy growth in our key KPIs, given our diversified business model and a financial industry that is still highly concentrated in Brazil,” said Bruno Constantino, CFO of XP Inc.

A total of 1,188 freelance agents were added to XP’s network in the third quarter, an increase of 30% over the same period last year. The average of daily trades in retail (DAT, its acronym in English) was 2.6 million in the quarter, relatively in the annual comparison and with the previous quarter.

credit portfolio

Banco XP’s credit portfolio reached R$8.6 billion on September 30, an increase of 122% since the beginning of the year. O duration of the portfolio is 3.3 years, with zero defaults over 90 days.

XP also reached BRL 3.3 billion in TPV (Total Purchased Value, the acronym in English) of credit cards in the quarter, a growth of 55% compared to the second quarter.

“Although we are at an early stage in our initiatives related to Banco XP, collateralised credit and credit card, the data indicate a high potential for cross sell within our platform,” said Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc. “Our goal is to increase engagement within our current customer base, offering a complete and integrated experience, and thus improving our long-term relationship with our customers.”

The group achieved an NPS of 77 points in September 2021, up from 76 points in June. Acronym in English for “Net Promoter Score”, the methodology measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products and services. The calculation reflects the average of responses over the previous six months.

The information presented is preliminary, unaudited and subject to review. XP will communicate its full financial results for the third quarter of 2021 to the market on Nov. 3, after market close.

