Xuxa laments covid deaths and criticizes the government: “Sign the impeachment now”

posted on 10/11/2021 10:21 AM



(credit: Xuxa/Instagram/Reproduction)

The presenter Xuxa Meneghel spoke after 600 thousand deaths by covid-19 in Brazil and protested criticizing the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). This Sunday afternoon (10/10), the presenter published a series of photos comparing the number of deaths with the capacity of the Maracanã stadium, the population of Cuiabá and the passenger capacity of the Boing 747.

“It’s no use saying it’s the fault of the covid, journalism, the world that criticizes ‘him’. When will people see that they’re being deceived? Sign the impeachment now,” wrote Xuxa. In one of the images it is also possible to see the logo of the Federal Government with a written criticism: “My specialty is killing. Funeral Government”.

Xuxa published a video still criticizing Bolsonaro’s visit to Santos’ game. In this ocasion, the president complained from outside the stadium that he could not enter and watch the game because he did not present his vaccination passport, document required in some cities for large events: “I answer you because Mr President, because we are in a pandemic”.

“Because the law is for everyone, because that’s how we protect people, because 600,000 people have died, because we need to follow what scientists, doctors and the World Health Organization (WHO) ask and demand from everyone in the world because… who doesn’t does that, it doesn’t follow the world’s rules it’s genocidal… (and there are still people who will want to argue)… please stop following me, stop talking to me. And you who are in favor of life, sign the impeachment now.” , he vented.