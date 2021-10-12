Zenon, 10-year-old phenomenon, creates his own sports team

At just 10 years old, Vitor Hugo “Zenon” already owns his own sports organization, Team Sneakers. The team, which has professional players and content creators aged 16, competes in the Solo, Duo, Trio and Squad modalities at Fortnite.

Last Sunday (10), Fernanda Otake, the house’s influencer, was crowned champion of the Fortnite Creators Cup. The organization is managed by Zenon’s father, Rodrigo Satoru, who supports the boy’s dream of becoming a professional player. For him, the creation of Snakers has as its mission to foster great talents in the Brazilian Fortnite.

In an interview with Start UOL, Rodrigo revealed that gave up his old job to support his son’s dream:

“I don’t ‘disturb’ him from playing, but I also want at least a 7 in the tests. This thing of wanting to choose the son’s profession is a thing of the past, with conversation you can organize and do something well done, today our income all comes from entertainment. I had a construction company and left it aside to manage his career”

The young man became famous in 2020 after being banned from competitive modes of Battle royale for not being at least 13 years old to play professionally.

The boy was banned live during a broadcast, he was 9 years old and had been banned for 1460 days, time to complete the 13 years necessary to compete, according to epic Games.

The reaction of the boy, who cried in live, moved the gamer community that raised the campaign #FreeZenon on social networks. Influencers such as Felipe Neto and Whindersson Nunes asked that the epic Games reconsider. The company published, shortly thereafter, a statement that it would review the ban and that Zenon was free to play Arena mode on another account.

Rodrigo stated that the ban remains in the youth’s main account, but the emergence of the organization brought a new perspective on the new generations:

“Today, the world of games is one of the biggest movements in the market, before children wanted to be football players, today they want to be streamers and for players. There is a lot of market to be explored and people to consume your content”

Currently, Zenon has more than 1 million followers on social networks, in addition to standing out for their daily lives on Facebook Gaming and counting on sponsorship from brands such as Razer, manufacturer of peripherals.

