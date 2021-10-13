10 New Games Gain DLSS Compatibility in October; see list

Back 4 Blood and Alan Wake Remastered are two of the games that receive the functionality

THE NVIDIA is increasingly committed to supporting the DLSS for the games of PRAÇA, this October it is bringing together the developers support for DLSS, there are 10 new games receiving support for DLSS 2.0 or superior

In the list we have some titles already released a few years ago such as the last games in the trilogy of Lara Croft, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider and others recently released like Alan Wake Remastered and FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, Back 4 Blood which is being released today for consoles and PC also receives support for DLSS on computers.

The release Back 4 Blood has gains of up to 46% in performance on boards RTX, making it possible to play in about 60 FPS at 4K resolution using a RTX 2060, jumping from an average of 41.6 FPS for 59.8 FPS like DLSS enabled, all other cards surpass this frame rate, with the RTX 3070 Ti reaching the range of 120 FPS with DLSS connected and to RTX 3080 arriving in 144 FPS.

Check out the list of all games that are receiving the feature below.



– Continues after advertising –

Alan Wake Remastered

Back 4 Blood

Baldur’s Gate 3

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Chivalry 2

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sword and Fairy 7

Swords of Legends Online

Baldur’s Gate 3 gains a performance of up to 88%, but to reach the 60 FPS in 4K it is necessary at least one RTX 3060 Ti, FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch is another example that to reach the 60 FPS in 4K it takes at least one 3060 Ti, games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Alan Wake Remastered and Chivalry 2 manage to deliver 60 FPS using a RTX 2060, the most basic board of the NVIDIA that supports the DLSS.

All these numbers, of course, are estimates by the NVIDIA performing tests in a controlled environment and using a configuration that includes a Ryzen 9 5900X and 32 GB of RAM memory. In addition, the games use the DLSS performance mode, which guarantees the greatest number of frames possible, if the player chooses the quality mode, the image will have a better presentation but the gain of FPS it won’t be that big.

Black Myth: Wukong – see new 4K and 60fps soulslike trailer in Unreal Engine 5

We still don’t know the release date of the game, but it should reach 2023



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.