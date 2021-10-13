3 best apps to resize images

An application to resize images can be a useful tool in your daily life. Image management tools such as Google Photos (Android | iOS) and Photos (iOS) have features to crop or change the aspect ratio of a file. However, if you need to downsize or adjust to a specific measurement, you need to turn to a third-party app.

With the help of these tools, it is possible to compress the images for sending in an email or make the necessary adjustments for printing. A reduced-size photo is also an alternative to freeing up more storage space in memory, as long as you delete the original file. Here are three interesting options for resizing images on your phone.

1. Image Size

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchases

Available for Android and iOS, Image Size is a quick option to resize photos from your gallery. The app offers options to change the size by pixels, centimeters or millimeters. There is the possibility to change the dimension proportionally or enter specific values ​​for height and width.

Edit and change the size of photos (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

During use, you can add background colors if you need to create a frame or are loading a file with a transparent background. The app also provides its own editor with adjustments for brightness, contrast, colors and other functions. After configuring the photo, the result can be shared, saved to the gallery or prepared for printing.

The application’s interface is simple, but the navigation has frequent display of ads. To remove them, you need to purchase a version for R$ 59.99.

2. Photo Resize

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free with in-app purchases

This Android app presents practical solutions for resizing your images. First, there are two options for exporting content: you can select an image saved in your gallery or use the device’s camera to make a quick record. Then the app presents the options to change the size.

Choose between the app’s presets (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To resize, the app offers different presets available. You can choose to reduce by a percentage, choose a specific width-by-height measurement, or choose a final size for the article. Finally, if no preset meets your demands, the app allows you to enter specific dimensions.

The tool offers a paid version, offered for R$4.99 for three months, R$16.99 per year or R$49.99 for a lifetime subscription. This option removes ads, has no usage limit, and retains the resized image’s metadata.

3. Photo Resize

Compatibility: iOS

iOS Price: free with in-app purchases

Photo Resize is a segment alternative for iOS. Allows you to load images from your gallery or instantly snap a photo with your iPhone camera before editing. During use, it provides commands to add colors to the background or adjust the image to fill the entire screen space.

Configure files for printing on iOS (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Options for resizing include pixels, millimeters, centimeters, and inches. If you need to print some content, the app also provides presets with the exact dimensions of the iPhone model screen. Finally, your results are saved to the gallery.

The application offers a Pro version, purchased for R$25.90 per year or R$44.90 in one-time payment. Benefits include ad-free browsing, unlimited amount of images, and saving with no loss of quality.