5 best character combinations with DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX (October 2021)

Free Fire encompasses a diverse set of features with a wide cast of characters with a variety of abilities that significantly contribute to the overall gaming experience. Players can further increase the strategic advantage by combining the abilities of two or more characters to achieve a combination.

Such combinations can include one active skill, while the remaining three must be passive.



Alok is undoubtedly among the most favorite characters, considering his unique ability, Drop the Beat. It replenishes 5 HP every second for 10 seconds, increasing movement speed by 15% at the highest level.

Note: The characters below have not been repeated to provide players with more options and combinations. This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and users can create their own combinations based on preferences. The skills listed below are the highest level.

There are some potent combinations with Alok in Free Fire

5) Alok + Laura + Rafael + Dasha

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura’s skill is called Sharp Shooter, and if players have it equipped, her accuracy will be increased by 35% while in scope.



Raphael: Dead Silence

Rafael’s Dead Silent has been changed with the OB27 update. The ability provides players with a silent effect while shooting opponents using Snipers and Marksman Rifles. Downed enemies suffer 45% faster health loss.

Dasha: Parties

Dasha’s unique ability is Partying On, and it provides a 10% reduction in recoil stack and maximum recoil. Additionally, damage from falls is reduced by 50%, and the time required to recover from falls is reduced by 80%.

This combination is an excellent choice for users involved in long range. They will benefit from greater accuracy and reduced effects, while downed opponents will lose HP even faster.

4) Alok + Hayato + Kelly + Moco

Hayato: Bushido

In Hayato’s Bushido, players’ armor penetration increases by 10% after every 10% decrease in maximum health.



Kelly: Dash

With Dash, the run rate increases by a total of 6%, helping players to move quickly.



Moco: Hacker’s Eye

When users hit an enemy with Hacker’s Eye equipped, the enemy is tagged for 5 seconds.



Each of these characters has a version that players can awaken to further benefit from their abilities. This combination is very good for balanced gameplay, and they can get involved in firefights at all ranges.

Players can outrun their opponents with the increased speed of Alok and Kelly. Also, Hayato’s skill will result in additional armor penetration with HP loss.

3) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Luqueta

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou marks an opponent for six seconds if he is hit within 80m range of the user. In addition, there is 100% increased armor penetration on the first shot of the marked enemy. Recharge time is 10 seconds.

Maro: Falcon Fervor



With Falcon Fervor de Maro, the player’s damage increases by up to 25% with distance. Damage against marked enemies also increases 3.5%.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

For every kill, Luqueta’s Hat Trick skill increases players’ maximum HP by 25, up to 50.

Luqueta will increase users’ maximum hit points by 50 on two kills. This will allow them to have an advantage on the health front. At the same time, Shirou and Maro will help fire heavy shots at opponents.

2) Alok + Kla + Antonio + Joseph

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla has the Muay Thai ability, which increases damage done using fists by 400%.

Antonio: The Spirit of the Gangster

At the start of each round, Antonio’s Gangster’s Spirit gives users an extra 35 HP. As a result, they start at 235 health.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph’s skill causes players’ movement and running speeds to increase by 20% when taking damage from enemies. The character is perfect for users in Clash Squad mode.

With Antonio, players will have an advantage and will start every round with 235 HP. Muay Thai will help them engage in hand-to-hand combat in the early rounds, while Joseph will help them overcome their opponents.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai (Microchip) + D-Bee

Jota: Sustainable Attacks

When users equip Sustained Strikes, they regain health after inflicting damage to their opponents. Also, Jota’s skill will restore 20% of your HP when taking down enemies.

Jai: furious recharge

Jai’s Microchip is available in the in-game store and allows users to get the ability to Reload Furious. The weapon charger automatically recharges by 45% when taking down an enemy using AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG weapon categories.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

Bullet Beats is D-Bee’s skill, and there are 15% and 35% increases in speed and movement accuracy, respectively, when players shoot while moving.

