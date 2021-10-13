6 facts about Christopher Columbus that are not counted in the books

Christopher Columbus (1451-1506), considered the true “discoverer” of America thanks to the iconic voyages of 1492, is one of the most important figures related to the beginning of colonization on the continent. However, many facts about the explorer remain erased from the main history books, and his tyrannical personality responsible for the indigenous genocide in Latin lands, over time, generated serious problems for those who financed his expeditions, in addition to other serious social consequences.

Find out now some facts about Christopher Columbus that passed by while we were studying the process of European occupation in our continent.

1. The “discoverer” who never set foot in North America

(Source: Architect of the Capitol / Reproduction)

Christopher Columbus never set foot on North American continental soil. For part of his life, the navigator believed he had landed in some region of Asia, but in fact he had reached the Bahamas, in the Caribbean Sea, exploring other islands in the surroundings. The Genoese died without even knowing the real meaning of his travels.

2. Prison for tyranny

(Source: Pinterest / Reproduction)

Related to the genocide of the indigenous people and the beginning of the slavery process in America, Columbus also faced problems caused by his tyrannical personality in Spain. When King Ferdinand II of Aragon and Queen Elizabeth learned of the atrocities the navigator had been committing in the New World, a royal commissioner was sent to arrest Columbus in 1500. Captured and taken back to his native country, the explorer was officially stripped of his charge and taken to prison.

3. Disappearing remains

(Source: Alamy / Reproduction)

Killed in mid 1506, Christopher Columbus remains with his remains that have disappeared to this day. When transferred from Valladolid to Seville, Spain, his daughter-in-law asked for the body to be buried next to her son, Diego, in a cathedral in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Almost three centuries later, with the arrival of the French in the Caribbean region, Columbus’ remains were returned to Seville, until a discovery in the Cathedral of Santo Domingo in 1877, named Columbus in a tomb, suggested that the remains of the explorer may not have suffered the same fate as the legends told. To this day this story remains inconclusive.

4. International rejection

(Source: Wikipedia / Reproduction)

Before having his trip financed by the King of Spain, Ferdinand II, Columbus suffered widespread rejection from England and France as he tried to convince local advisers of the importance of an overseas expedition. The authorities’ justification was that the trip would be a waste of money, accusing the explorer of having erred in his calculations about the Earth’s route and circumference.

5. A problematic deceased

(Source: AP / Reproduction)

Known to have caused many problems in life, the Italian navigator also gave headaches after being pronounced dead. This was because the destitution and consequent imprisonment for tyranny brought serious damage to Columbus’ heirs, who later entered into legal battles against the king and accused him of not having fulfilled profit agreements agreed upon before the explorer’s journey. And although many imbroglios were resolved in the following years, most of them remained archived until the 300th anniversary of the expedition.

6. National Holiday of Columbus

(Source: Flickr / Reproduction)

To celebrate Columbus’s travels to America, many peoples around the world celebrate Columbus Day—or Hispanity Day—in the second week of October. The holiday has existed since 1937 after a joint operation formalized between Italian-American Roman Catholics. Currently, abolitionist and anti-colonialist groups are pushing for the date to expire, indicating that it “represents the violent history of colonization in the Western Hemisphere”.