A leader at Atlético-MG, Réver talks about a reunion with Diego Tardelli and praises Carille: “Excellent coach”

Defender Rever, from the Atlético-MG, gave a press conference on Tuesday. The experienced defender spoke of the game against saints, of the reunion with his friend Diego Tardelli and praised the coach Fábio Carille.

“We know the behavior of Carille’s teams, he is an excellent coach. I believe he will add a lot to Santos, he has been trying to demonstrate that. Santos is not going through a great moment but comes from an important victory, which gives the players confidence. at home and we will seek victory so that we can increase our distance to second place,” said Réver. Galo and Santos face off this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), for Brasileirão.

A special reunion will be between forward Diego Tardelli and Atlético-MG, a club in which the player made history, participating in the 2013 Copa Libertadores conquest, for example. “Diego is a guy that I have great affection, respect for. For everything he’s done for football, he’s a partner that this sport has given me. I’m happy for him, for living this new experience with Santos, another giant club that he passes. I hope that in this confrontation we can get along better and that we can come out with the victory. We can root for him in the next round, but tomorrow we have to leave everything on the field to get the three points,” said the defender, who recently renewed his contract with Galo until the end of 2022.

Réver also spoke about the difficult moment Santos is going through in Brasileirão. “Actually, we know that Santos’ moment is not the best. It’s a very heavy shirt, a very big club, so there will always be respect with this shirt. Rounds ago we were in a situation like this (against Chapecoense) and we saw that football is not like that. We know the difficulty of this game, we respect all the teams, and our greatest respect is to play the football we have been playing, always in search of victory,” he added.

The game between Atlético-MG and Santos will be at Mineirão, for the 26th round of the national tournament. The game marks the clash between the best homemaker of the competition against the second worst visitor.

Check out other excerpts from Réver’s interview:

Moment of Atlético-MG

“We are very happy for the recognition of the work, even because our coach (Cuca) started the year with a lot of mistrust and we, on a daily basis, demonstrate the potential of the team, the technical committee. This is the result of our delivery, of our success, we’re reaping that. The entity is going game by game, point by point, treating each game as a decision and we’re looking for this long-awaited title.”

title anxiety

“Of course, anxiety ends up taking over, for the moment we are living. But we know that there is a lot for us to reach these achievements. We need to know how to work this, anxiety can hinder us, especially playing at home, with our fans . We have to leave this out of the field and we need to be cool in the matches, so that we reach our goals.”

group importance

“Whatever the name you play, the tactical approach has not changed, and that makes all the difference. This shows the confidence that our coach has in the players. We are privileged to have these names available and this has been making all the difference. in the middle, in the attack, the names change, but the will to win doesn’t change. That’s one of our secrets.”

Contract renewal

“Without a doubt it is a moment of great joy in my career, I am very happy with the renewal. I will do my best, as I have always done with this shirt. I know that the cycle will come to an end, but at the moment I am very happy and accomplished. I hope to repay that with good performances and titles. I look forward to winning a Brazilian for a long time with this shirt, and I hope to increase my gallery of trophies for Galo.”

