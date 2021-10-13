Former Flamengo commander, current Benfica coach spoke at a football conference this Tuesday (12), in Lisbon

Participating in the Global Football Management, this Tuesday, the technician of the Benfica, Jorge Jesus, recalled his victorious passage through Flamengo during a lecture and opened the game about the greatest difficulty he had when switching from European football to Brazilian football.

In the view of the mister, the biggest problem for Brazilian athletes is the difficulty in working without the ball, something the captain assured that he had “a lot of work to make them understand”.

Jesus also assured that this aspect changed in national football after his time at Gávea, which lasted between 2019 and 2020 and was filled with great titles.

“The Brazilian player, when he has possession of the ball, doesn’t worry. He knows how to live with the ball, regardless of whether he has one, two or three players scoring. Living with the ball has always been more important than other aspects of the game . But you have to know how to play without the ball,” he explained.

“Brazilian players did not know the game without the ball so well. That tactics are as important as the technical part. It took a lot of work to make them understand. Without vanity, this started to change after our time in Brazil,” he added .

O mister he also described in detail the style of play he adopted in Fla.

“What we tried to get through when we were at Flamengo is that the team needed to play more connected, closer and more compact. This made our game faster,” he said.

“Here in Europe, players notice that there is less time and space to think. In Brazil, there is more space, but that is changing over time. It is no longer just tactical positioning, there is a lot of pressure on who has the ball, but, whether or not, Brazilian players have a lot of individual talent. And sometimes, there is no tactic that resists individual talent,” he argued.