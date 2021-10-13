A sighting with Juliette caused the end of his current affair with a lawyer

It seems that the speedboat ride that Juliette Freire took in July yielded more than nice clicks. At the time, the ex-BBB was shot in an atmosphere of romance with producer Daniel Trovejani, who was still dating lawyer Priscilla Moura. The girl confirmed yesterday afternoon (12/10), through her Stories, that the relationship between the two had an end on July 17, exactly six days after her ex busted her with the paraibana.

“It’s the only and last time I’m going to talk about it! Daniel and I have not been together since the 17th of July. We were boyfriends, there was never an engagement. No more messages, no more questions, take care of your life and RESPECT mine!!!”, Priscilla clarified.

The pronouncement, however, did not come by chance. Last Monday, the alleged couple was caught in a Japanese restaurant in Petrolina, in the interior of Pernambuco. If speculation was already strong, the click only reinforced the rumors.

According to the newspaper Extra, Daniel would have ended his relationship with Priscilla for being depressed. Also according to the publication, the information was confirmed by close friends of the girl.