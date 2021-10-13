Abel criticizes schedule and press after Palmeiras’ new game without a win – 10/13/2021

Coach Abel Ferreira’s press conference after Palmeiras’ goalless draw with Bahia was marked by harsh criticism of the Brazilian football calendar and irony with the press. Commander alviverde regretted losing Kuscevic and Gabriel Menino, who were injured, and mentioned Flamengo’s Renato Gaúcho, when he heard a question he didn’t like asked by the journalists.

‘It was a difficult game for us. A very balanced first part. It’s a positive point, not conceding goals always gives the team confidence. I say again that when we have the entire cast at our disposal, we are a very strong team. The young men today, not having as much rapport as possible, had a great spirit of sacrifice. We had two more injuries, I say again that the amount of games is insane. This aspect of not having conceded goals was a positive aspect of the game,” said the coach in his first response after the end of the match at Arena Fonte Nova.

Throughout the match, Palmeiras lost defender Kuscevic at half-time with a muscular discomfort. At the beginning of the final stage, it was Gabriel Menino’s turn to leave the field due to a sprained ankle and give Wesley a spot. The attacker, however, ended up harming the team when he was sent off after raising his leg more than he should have and hitting the opponent’s face.

“We don’t have the best rapport, but I say again that the boys made an effort and played a balanced game. It’s inhuman what they do with the players here, I say again that we’re more without two players. So I say again that it’s inhumane . After the expulsion, it became much more difficult,” argued Abel, reinforcing his criticism of the number of games on the Brazilian football calendar.

Finally, in the last question at the press conference, the Palmeiras coach was asked if there were positive points in his team in recent games and if it is possible to make the athletes assimilate their ideas again by demonstrating the same football as in past months. In response, Abel mocked the journalists.