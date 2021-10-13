About to debut on BLAST, bit sees 9z at “best time”, but not yet at “100% potential” | DRAFT5

Team that caught the attention of the world in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2021, 9z will be in another edition of the competition and, in an interview with the DRAFT5, Bruno “bit” Lima said the team will enter the Fall Showdown “with a little higher expectation for everything we’ve been through and for the moment we’re living”.
“We’re a little more experienced, we’ve already played this championship and we’ve gone through everything that we’re going through again now. It creates a little higher expectations, but we have to enter with the same mentality of trying to surprise the opponent, this time Liquid. Basically it’s the same thing: try to play our best CS, don’t think too much about the championship, about the opponent”, he opined.
If in 2020 the 9z showed a postulating team at the top of the South American scene, this season it did. The team led by bit not only won competitions aimed at the Argentine scenario, but also the Brazilian one, and arrived at the decisions of so many others.
When analyzing the current moment of the team, bit said that the 9z “comes from a good season, much better than last season, in which we got the runner-up in several championships. This year we managed to win consecutive championships in Argentina and others that had Brazilian teams. We’re at our best stage, but I don’t believe we’ve reached 100% of our potential, because we’ve played only a few times internationally“.
bit said the 9z sees it still has points to evolve when playing tournaments on other continents. About the strengths of the team, the player pointed out that most of the squad has been together for almost two years, apart from the “latest” edition, Martin “purple” Molina, already has nine months with the rest of the training.
“We have a well-structured team because of that and we know a lot about each other’s game. We have a lot of things combined and I also think that the individualism of the players is very strong because everyone is so young and dedicated. This makes our team very strong”, evaluated.
When asked if he sees 9z in the Top 1 of the scenario, bit said that “this ranking issue doesn’t matter. What matters is winning the championships. Of course there are some tournaments that are worth more than others, so the important thing is to win as much as possible and of course we aim to win the biggest competitions, especially the qualifiers that take out, like the Major, which we want to play next year” . However, the veteran praises the current level of the Brazilian scene: “has many strong teams. it’s well disputed“.
VITALITY OR LIQUID, WHICH IS MORE DANGEROUS?
The 9z will debut at BLAST Premiar Fall Showdown 2021 this Tuesday (12) against Team Liquid at 1:30 pm (GMT) – follow the tournament on the coverage of the DRAFT5. Asked if he believes Liquid is more dangerous than Team Vitality, bit responds that it does not know.
Continues after the ad
“In fact, teams from Europe are one step ahead of the entire world. Liquid comes at a good time, playing very well. They had good campaigns in tournaments in Europe. It’s a dangerous team as well as vitality, it doesn’t have that much difference”, he opined.
It was at the Showdown valid by BLAST Premiar Spring that 9z caught the stage’s attention, largely because of Santino’s good performances “try” Rigal, for which bit tore praise
“He’s a good player, who tries hard, absorbs things from other teams or what I and the other members tell him. I try to help in the best possible way, both inside and outside the game. But he also helps himself a lot by being very dedicated. It’s a set of several things that makes him get really good so fast and he keeps trying to improve. He’s a player with a great future ahead of him”, he stated.
Without giving too many details, bit said that the teammate did receive proposals from several other teams.
BRAZILIAN SCENARIO
Brazil is once again being talked about internationally because the country managed to place four teams and 21 players in the next Major. For bit, this is the “apex of the national scene mainly because all the teams have a very good structure. There is a lot of championship going on, which helps teams evolve, improve. The scenario is very strong“.
About the fact that Brazil has the right to more places in the Major via South American selective, the veteran said that “it would be really cool if Valve offered more slots, just like CIS and other regions. This would make some teams come back to try for a place in Brazil. Imagine if there were five spots and a championship that could have 9z, Havan, Sharks, MIBR, FURIA, GODSENT, paiN and Team oNe. It was going to be a very cool championship and one that would make the Brazilian scenario grow even more, which deserves a lot in terms of numbers, we are very strong. Our community is very strong. It would be more than deserved to have such an opportunity“.