About to make IPO, Nubank has first profit in its history | finance

About to make its IPO in New York, Nubank must have good numbers to show investors. The institution had the first profit in its history, with a result of BRL 76.294 million in the first half, reversing the negative balance of BRL 95 million in the first half of 2020. It ended June with more than 41 million customers in Brazil – an increase 25% compared to last semester and 60% in the last 12 months. This means, on average, more than 40 thousand new customers per day.

The institution’s credit portfolio, according to the Central Bank’s criteria, reached R$ 22.971 billion. Gross income from financial intermediation was R$502.645 million. Revenues from fees and banking services reached R$1.464 billion. Administrative and personnel expenses totaled R$1.492 billion.

The numbers refer only to operations in Brazil, concentrated in Nu Pagamentos, which is a payment institution, and its subsidiaries. These numbers do not include the operations of Nubank’s ultimate indirect controller, Nu Holdings, nor the operations of its subsidiaries outside Brazil, such as those in Mexico and Colombia.

“The fact that the result from financial intermediation has grown at a faster pace than the income from financial intermediation means that our margin continues to expand – it went from 45% to 47% from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021”, says the financial vice president of Nubank, Guilherme Lago, in a post on the institution’s blog. The institution adds that the profit will not be distributed to shareholders – “it will remain in the company to be reinvested in new innovative products and services for our clients in the country”.

According to Nubank, the volume of payments on its cards (TPV) was R$ 92 billion in the first half of 2021, an increase of 105% over the same period last year. “In summary, the first half of 2021 was yet another reinforcement that we are on the right path by putting our customers at the center of everything we do. We grew with a focus on customers, developed new products and services and reached even more people.”